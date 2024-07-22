Flipkart's G.O.A.T. sale in India offers discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, and more. Get up to ₹ 5000 off with select bank credit cards. Sale ends on July 25.

Walmart-owned Flipkart has kicked off its highly anticipated G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time) sale in India, offering substantial savings across a wide range of products including smartphones, mobile accessories, laptops, TVs, and home appliances. Shoppers can also benefit from an instant 10% discount of up to ₹5000 when using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank credit cards. The sale, which started recently, will run until July 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top Smartphone Deals Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Originally priced at ₹79,990, the Apple iPhone 15 is now available for ₹65,490 on Flipkart. Additionally, buyers using Axis Bank credit cards can enjoy an extra ₹1,000 off. The iPhone 15 Plus, typically sold at ₹89,900, is now listed at ₹74,990. Both models are offered in Black, Blue, Yellow, Green, and Pink.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G, initially priced at ₹49,999, is now being sold for ₹33,999. Key features include the Exynos 2200 processor, a 4,500 mAh battery, a 50MP dual rear camera, a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, and 8GB of RAM. It comes in Graphite, Mint, and Purple.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Previously available at ₹53,999, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G is now priced at ₹36,999 for the 256GB variant, reflecting a 31% discount. It boasts a Dimensity 7300 Energy processor, a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, a 50MP primary camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

Google Pixel 8 The Google Pixel 8, launched at ₹75,999, is now available for ₹58,999. Customers using Axis Bank credit card EMI transactions can also avail an instant ₹1,500 discount. This model is available in Hazel, Mint, Obsidian, and Rose.

Google Pixel 7a Originally priced at ₹43,999, the Google Pixel 7a is now selling for ₹34,999. It features a 64MP dual rear camera, 8GB of RAM, a 6.1-inch Full HD+ display, a 4,300 mAh battery, and the Tensor G2 chipset. Colour options include Coral, Charcoal, Sea, and Snow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Apple’s 2nd Generation AirPods, launched in 2019, are now priced at ₹8,498, down from their original price of ₹18,900. These earbuds offer Siri support and up to 24 hours of battery life.

This Flipkart sale presents an excellent opportunity for consumers to purchase high-end electronics at reduced prices. With a wide variety of options and additional bank offers, it’s a prime time for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their gadgets.

