Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale: Best deals on smart TVs under 15,000

Flipkart, a Walmart owned e-commerce giant, is back with its Grand Home Appliances Sale which is currently live and will conclude on Nov 14, 2022. The sale is offering heavy discounts on smart televisions from brands like Mi, Realme, Samsung and more. In case you are looking for a new smart television, here are the best handpicked deals for you under ₹15,000.
Samsung HD Tizen TV with 2022 Model
The Samsung (32 Inch) HD Ready LED Smart Tizen TV with 2022 Model (UA32T4380AKXXL) is listed on Flipkart at a price of ₹13,490 instead of ₹18,900. Customers can avail a five percent cashback on using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Interestingly, this deal comes with an exchange offer with a value of up to ₹11,000. The TV runs on Tizen OS and supports a 50Hz refresh rate. This smart television also supports video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and more.
realme HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
The realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (TV 32) is up for grabs for ₹13,499 instead of ₹17,999. Customers can get 10 percent off up to Rs1,250 on using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Interestingly, this deal comes with an exchange offer with a value of up to ₹12,700. The TV runs on Android OS and supports a 60Hz refresh rate. This smart television also supports video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and more.
LG HD Ready LED Smart WebOS TV
The LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart WebOS TV (32LM565BPTA) is available at a discounted price of ₹13,990. Interested customers can avail a five percent cashback on this deal using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Interestingly, this deal comes with an exchange offer with a value of up to ₹11,000. The TV runs on WebOS and supports a 50Hz refresh rate. This smart television also supports video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and more.
Mi 5A HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (2022 Model)
The Mi 5A 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio (2022 Model) is up for grabs at ₹13,999 instead of ₹24,999. Interested customers can avail a five percent cashback on this deal using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Interestingly, this deal comes with an exchange offer with a value of up to ₹11,000. The TV runs on Android OS and supports a 60Hz refresh rate. This smart television also supports video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and more.
