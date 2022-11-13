Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale: Best deals on smart TVs under 15,000

realme HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

The realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (TV 32) is up for grabs for ₹13,499 instead of ₹17,999. Customers can get 10 percent off up to Rs1,250 on using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Interestingly, this deal comes with an exchange offer with a value of up to ₹12,700. The TV runs on Android OS and supports a 60Hz refresh rate. This smart television also supports video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and more.