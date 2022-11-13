Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Flipkart Grand Home Appliances Sale: Best deals on smart TVs under 15,000

2 min read . 10:15 PM ISTGovind Choudhary
In case you are looking for a new smart television, here are the best handpicked deals for you under 15,000.

  • The sale is offering heavy discounts on smart televisions from brands like Mi, Realme, Samsung and more. In case you are looking for a new smart television, here are the best handpicked deals for you under 15,000.

Flipkart, a Walmart owned e-commerce giant, is back with its Grand Home Appliances Sale which is currently live and will conclude on Nov 14, 2022. The sale is offering heavy discounts on smart televisions from brands like Mi, Realme, Samsung and more. In case you are looking for a new smart television, here are the best handpicked deals for you under 15,000.

Samsung HD Tizen TV with 2022 Model

The Samsung (32 Inch) HD Ready LED Smart Tizen TV with 2022 Model (UA32T4380AKXXL) is listed on Flipkart at a price of 13,490 instead of 18,900. Customers can avail a five percent cashback on using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Interestingly, this deal comes with an exchange offer with a value of up to 11,000. The TV runs on Tizen OS and supports a 50Hz refresh rate. This smart television also supports video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and more.

realme HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

The realme 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (TV 32) is up for grabs for 13,499 instead of 17,999. Customers can get 10 percent off up to Rs1,250 on using HDFC Bank Credit and Debit Card EMI transactions. Interestingly, this deal comes with an exchange offer with a value of up to 12,700. The TV runs on Android OS and supports a 60Hz refresh rate. This smart television also supports video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and more.

LG HD Ready LED Smart WebOS TV

The LG 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart WebOS TV (32LM565BPTA) is available at a discounted price of 13,990. Interested customers can avail a five percent cashback on this deal using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Interestingly, this deal comes with an exchange offer with a value of up to 11,000. The TV runs on WebOS and supports a 50Hz refresh rate. This smart television also supports video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and more.

Mi 5A HD Ready LED Smart Android TV (2022 Model)

The Mi 5A 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV with Dolby Audio (2022 Model) is up for grabs at 13,999 instead of 24,999. Interested customers can avail a five percent cashback on this deal using the Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Interestingly, this deal comes with an exchange offer with a value of up to 11,000. The TV runs on Android OS and supports a 60Hz refresh rate. This smart television also supports video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and more.

