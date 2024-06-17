Flipkart Mega June Sale: iPhone 15 gets a BIG price cut; check full offer details
During Flipkart's Mega June Bonanza sale, the iPhone 15 is priced at Rs. 67,999, down from Rs. 79,990, with additional exchange and bank card discounts available. Previously, the lowest price was Rs. 65,999 in April. The iPhone 15 features Apple's A16 Bionic chip and a 48MP camera.
In the ongoing Mega June Bonanza sale, Flipkart has once again slashed the price of Apple's iPhone 15, offering Indian consumers a chance to purchase the latest model at a notably reduced rate. Although this is not the most substantial price cut witnessed for the iPhone 15 in India, the e-commerce giant is sweetening the deal with additional exchange and bank card discounts, further lowering the effective cost.