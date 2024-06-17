In the ongoing Mega June Bonanza sale, Flipkart has once again slashed the price of Apple's iPhone 15, offering Indian consumers a chance to purchase the latest model at a notably reduced rate. Although this is not the most substantial price cut witnessed for the iPhone 15 in India, the e-commerce giant is sweetening the deal with additional exchange and bank card discounts, further lowering the effective cost. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the current sale event, the iPhone 15 is available for Rs. 67,999 across all five color options — Black, Blue, Green, Pink, and Yellow — for the 128GB base model. This is a significant reduction from its launch price of Rs. 79,990 in September 2023. Customers can take advantage of an exchange offer that can bring the price down by an additional Rs. 55,000, provided they trade in a high-value device in excellent condition. Moreover, a non-EMI purchase using select bank credit cards can yield an extra Rs. 1,000 discount.

It is important to note that the iPhone 15's price previously dropped to Rs. 65,999 in April, marking the lowest price to date on Flipkart. At that time, the platform also provided an extra Rs. 1,000 discount for Google Pay UPI transactions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As for the iPhone 15's features, it operates on iOS 17 and is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chip, the same processor used in the iPhone 14 Pro models from 2022. The device boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and is the first non-Pro model to feature Apple's Dynamic Island instead of the traditional display notch.

The iPhone 15's camera setup includes a 48MP main camera with an f/1.6 aperture and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, it has a 12MP front camera. The phone is equipped with a 3,349mAh battery and supports 20W charging.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!