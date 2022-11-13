Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza deal: Vivo T1X offered at the lowest price so far

Flipkart is back with another edition of Mobile Phones Bonanza sale. Already live on the e-tailer’s site and mobile app, the sale offers discounts on smartphones from various brands and across price categories. If you are looking to buy a budget friendly smartphone that delivers on performance and style, here is the deal of the day for you.
The e-commerce giant is offering Vivo T1X (4GB RAM + 64GB ROM) at a price of ₹11,999 instead of ₹16,990. It means that the company is giving a 29 percent discount on the deal. Customers can avail an additional bank discount of 10 percent up to ₹750 on using the Axis Credit card Non EMI transactions. Interestingly, the smartphone deal also comes with an exchange offer for the value up to ₹11,050.
Whereas the Vivo T1X (4GB RAM + 128GB ROM) variant is listed at a price of ₹12,999 instead of ₹17,990. Customers can avail an additional bank discount of 10 percent up to ₹750 on using the Axis Credit card Non EMI transactions. Interestingly, the smartphone deal also comes with an exchange offer for the value up to ₹12,000.
The Vivo T1X features a 6.58-inch display which operates Full HD+ resolution. It has an LCD screen with support for 90Hz refresh rate and a 90.0 percent screen to body ratio. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and backed by Adreno 610 GPU. Notably, Vivo has incorporated a four layer cooling system of smooth heat dissipation.
For optics, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calling, the handset gets an 8MP camera sensor. Moreover, the camera app offers features like Super HDR, multi-layer portrait, slow motion, panorama, live photo, super night mode and more.
This smartphone from Vivo packs a 5,000mAh battery supported by 18W fast-charging. It also gets support for reverse charging. The Vivo T1X comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.
