As India gears up to celebrate Republic Day, Walmart-owned Flipkart has launched its much-anticipated Monumental Sale 2025, which is set to run from 14th to 19th January. The sale promises discounts across various categories, with smartphones, particularly iPhones, taking centre stage. Flipkart Plus and VIP members can enjoy exclusive early access from 12 PM on 13th January, ahead of the general public. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top deals on iPhone 16 Series The iPhone 16 series is the star of this year’s sale, boasting substantial price reductions. The iPhone 16, with a retail price of ₹79,900, will be available at ₹63,999, inclusive of additional bank offers such as an HDFC Bank discount of ₹4,000 and a ₹2,000 exchange bonus. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Plus, typically priced at ₹89,900, will see a markdown to ₹73,999.

For those eyeing the Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available for ₹1,02,900 and ₹1,27,900, respectively, down from their original prices of ₹1,19,900 and ₹1,44,900. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Discounts across other iPhone models The sale is not limited to the iPhone 16 lineup. Discounts extend to previous models, with the iPhone 15 starting at ₹55,999, the iPhone 15 Plus at ₹59,999, and the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 available for ₹46,999 and ₹39,999, respectively. These prices are inclusive of bank offers and exchange deals, presenting an excellent opportunity to snag an Apple device at a bargain.

Top offers on other smartphones The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, originally priced at ₹1,34,999, is now available for ₹1,21,999. Similarly, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G is selling for ₹49,999, down from ₹64,999. Xiaomi’s 14 CIVI is also seeing a significant price drop, now retailing at ₹43,999 instead of ₹59,999.