Flipkart Monumental Sale 2025: Top deals on iPhone 16, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G and other premium smartphones

Govind Choudhary

Flipkart's Monumental Sale 2025 runs from January 14-19, featuring major discounts on smartphones, especially iPhones. Exclusive early access for Flipkart Plus and VIP members starts January 13. 

As India gears up to celebrate Republic Day, Walmart-owned Flipkart has launched its much-anticipated Monumental Sale 2025, which is set to run from 14th to 19th January. The sale promises discounts across various categories, with smartphones, particularly iPhones, taking centre stage. Flipkart Plus and VIP members can enjoy exclusive early access from 12 PM on 13th January, ahead of the general public.

Top deals on iPhone 16 Series

The iPhone 16 series is the star of this year’s sale, boasting substantial price reductions. The iPhone 16, with a retail price of 79,900, will be available at 63,999, inclusive of additional bank offers such as an HDFC Bank discount of 4,000 and a 2,000 exchange bonus. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Plus, typically priced at 89,900, will see a markdown to 73,999.

For those eyeing the Pro models, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available for 1,02,900 and 1,27,900, respectively, down from their original prices of 1,19,900 and 1,44,900.

Discounts across other iPhone models

The sale is not limited to the iPhone 16 lineup. Discounts extend to previous models, with the iPhone 15 starting at 55,999, the iPhone 15 Plus at 59,999, and the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 available for 46,999 and 39,999, respectively. These prices are inclusive of bank offers and exchange deals, presenting an excellent opportunity to snag an Apple device at a bargain.

Top offers on other smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G, originally priced at 1,34,999, is now available for 1,21,999. Similarly, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 5G is selling for 49,999, down from 64,999. Xiaomi’s 14 CIVI is also seeing a significant price drop, now retailing at 43,999 instead of 59,999.

