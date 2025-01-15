As India prepares to celebrate Republic Day, Walmart-owned Flipkart has kicked off its highly anticipated Monumental Sale 2025, running from January 14th to 19th. The sale brings exciting discounts across a range of categories, with smartphones being the highlight.

If you are looking for the best smartphones under ₹30,000, known for their powerful processors, big displays, and excellent cameras, your search ends here. We have curated a list of the top smartphones in this price range.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus This smartphone is available at ₹29999 instead of ₹31999. This smartphone offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, providing substantial memory and storage for your needs. It features a 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ display, ensuring a sharp and clear viewing experience. The rear camera setup includes dual 50MP cameras, while the 50MP front camera is designed for high-resolution selfies. Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, the device is meant to support all-day use. The phone runs on the Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, offering performance that caters to daily tasks and moderate usage.

Poco F6 5G It is up for grabs at ₹26,999 instead of ₹35999. This smartphone comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, providing ample space for your files and apps. It features a 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) display, offering a decent viewing experience. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP (OIS) primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera, while the 20MP front camera is designed for selfies. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery, designed to last throughout the day. Running on the 8s Gen3 processor, it handles everyday tasks and moderate usage.

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G This smartphone from Realme is available at ₹28999 instead of ₹36999. The device offers 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It features a 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ display, offering a clear view for everyday tasks. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera, and another 50MP camera, while the 32MP front camera is available for selfies. The device is powered by a 5200 mAh battery. It houses the Snapdragon 7s Gen2 processor.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G It is available at ₹29999. This smartphone comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It features a 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) display and the rear camera setup consists of a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP secondary camera, and a 10MP camera, while the 50MP front camera is intended for selfies. This device houses a 4500 mAh battery and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform processor.