Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Flipkart Monumental Sale: Best deals on smartphones under 30000 - Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, Poco F6 5G and more

Flipkart Monumental Sale: Best deals on smartphones under ₹30000 - Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, Poco F6 5G and more

Govind Choudhary

Walmart-owned Flipkart has launched its Monumental Sale 2025 from January 14th to 19th, featuring significant discounts on smartphones under 30,000. Top models include Nothing Phone (2a) Plus, Poco F6 5G, Realme 13 Pro+ 5G, Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G, and Vivo T3 Ultra.

If you are looking for the best smartphones under 30,000, known for their powerful processors, big displays, and excellent cameras, your search ends here. We have curated a list of the top smartphones in this price range.

As India prepares to celebrate Republic Day, Walmart-owned Flipkart has kicked off its highly anticipated Monumental Sale 2025, running from January 14th to 19th. The sale brings exciting discounts across a range of categories, with smartphones being the highlight.

If you are looking for the best smartphones under 30,000, known for their powerful processors, big displays, and excellent cameras, your search ends here. We have curated a list of the top smartphones in this price range.

Nothing Phone (2a) Plus

This smartphone is available at 29999 instead of 31999. This smartphone offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, providing substantial memory and storage for your needs. It features a 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ display, ensuring a sharp and clear viewing experience. The rear camera setup includes dual 50MP cameras, while the 50MP front camera is designed for high-resolution selfies. Equipped with a 5000 mAh battery, the device is meant to support all-day use. The phone runs on the Dimensity 7350 Pro 5G processor, offering performance that caters to daily tasks and moderate usage.

Poco F6 5G

It is up for grabs at 26,999 instead of 35999. This smartphone comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, providing ample space for your files and apps. It features a 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) display, offering a decent viewing experience. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP (OIS) primary camera and an 8MP secondary camera, while the 20MP front camera is designed for selfies. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery, designed to last throughout the day. Running on the 8s Gen3 processor, it handles everyday tasks and moderate usage.

Realme 13 Pro+ 5G

This smartphone from Realme is available at 28999 instead of 36999. The device offers 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It features a 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ display, offering a clear view for everyday tasks. The rear camera setup includes a 50MP primary camera, an 8MP secondary camera, and another 50MP camera, while the 32MP front camera is available for selfies. The device is powered by a 5200 mAh battery. It houses the Snapdragon 7s Gen2 processor.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G

It is available at 29999. This smartphone comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It features a 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) display and the rear camera setup consists of a 50MP primary camera, a 13MP secondary camera, and a 10MP camera, while the 50MP front camera is intended for selfies. This device houses a 4500 mAh battery and is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 Mobile Platform processor.

Vivo T3 Ultra

The Vivo T3 Ultra is currently selling at Flipkart for 29999 instead of 35999. This smartphone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for your apps and media. It features a large 17.22 cm (6.78 inch) display and houses a 50MP + 8MP rear camera setup. For selfies, it features a 50MP front camera sensor. Powered by the Dimensity 9200+ processor, it comes with a 5500 mAh battery.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.