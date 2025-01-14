As India prepares to celebrate Republic Day, Flipkart has kicked off its highly anticipated Monumental Sale 2025, running from January 14th to 19th. The sale offers exciting discounts on a range of gadgets. In this article, we highlight the best deals on budget smartwatches priced under ₹3,000 from well-known brands such as Noise, Fastrack and more.

Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro The Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro is currently selling at ₹1799 instead of ₹7995 on Flipkart. The smartwatch features a 1.96-inch Super AMOLED arched display with Always On Display functionality, offering a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels. It supports SingleSync Bluetooth calling, allowing users to save up to 100 favourite contacts on Android devices and 50 on iOS, with quick reply options available for Android. Equipped with NitroFast Charging, a 10-minute charge provides up to 1 day of battery life, with a total battery lifespan of up to 7 days. The device includes over 110 sports modes, 200+ watch faces, in-built games, an AI voice assistant, and weather updates. It is designed with touchscreen capability and includes fitness and outdoor functionalities, along with a call function.

Redmi Watch 3 The REDMI Watch 3 is up for grabs at ₹1899 instead of ₹5999. The smartwatch is equipped with a 4.6 cm (1.83-inch) display featuring 450 nits peak brightness. It supports Bluetooth v5.3 (BLE) for enhanced connectivity and calling functionality, including an SOS feature that allows users to call an emergency contact by pressing the side button three times, with setup through the Mi Fitness app. The device offers over 200 customizable watch faces, including the option to use personal photos. It is 5ATM waterproof and includes a water-clearing mode for additional utility. Health monitoring features include 24/7 tracking of heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep cycles, stress levels, and period cycles, with notifications provided directly on the smartwatch. It supports fitness and outdoor functionalities, includes a call function, and offers a battery runtime of up to 12 days.

Boult CrownR Pro The Boult CrownR Pro is currently available at ₹1999 instead of ₹6999. The smartwatch features a 1.43-inch AMOLED HD screen with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels and a peak brightness of 600 nits, supporting an Always On Display. It is equipped with Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity and includes a dedicated speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calling. The zinc alloy frame adds durability, and it is IP67 water-resistant. Health monitoring features include SpO2 blood oxygen saturation tracking, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and female menstrual cycle tracking.

This device offers 150+ cloud-based watch faces with customisation options, supports 120+ sports modes, and provides notifications for SMS and social apps, along with sedentary and water intake reminders. Additional features include weather updates, an AI voice assistant, and a "Find My Phone" function. It is touchscreen-enabled and designed for fitness and outdoor use.

Noise Vision 3 The Noise Vision 3 is selling at ₹2199 instead of ₹7999. This smartwatch has a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 410 x 502 pixels and a thin bezel. It is housed in a metallic build with a rectangular dial. It includes a black silicone strap and is designed for both men and women. The device is compatible with Android and iOS operating systems and supports touchscreen functionality.

It is water-resistant and equipped with sensors such as a heart rate monitor, SpO2 tracker, and accelerometer. The smartwatch offers a battery life of up to 7 days, a rechargeable battery, Bluetooth connectivity, and a 10-meter operating range. Fitness features include calorie counting, step tracking, and heart rate monitoring, along with date, time, and alarm display. It includes a speaker, microphone, and gesture control, with support for notifications and call functions.

CMF by Nothing Watch Pro The CMF by Nothing Watch Pro is selling for ₹2499. This smartwatch features an ultra-large 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits peak brightness. It supports Bluetooth calling with AI noise reduction and includes a 5-satellite positioning system for improved location tracking.