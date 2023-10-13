Flipkart Offer Today: Save up to 56% on Asus laptops

Flipkart Sale 2023 is here and it's time to avail savings of up to 56% on Asus laptops. Don't pass up this wonderful opportunity to improve your work or play.

It's essential to have the correct technology available to you in the fast-paced world of today. A dependable laptop may make all the difference, whether you're a professional searching for a productivity boost or a gamer looking for the most immersive experience. That's where Flipkart steps in with a fantastic offer that will surely astound you! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With its reputation for quality and innovation, Asus has continuously produced laptops that can satisfy any requirement or choice. Asus has you covered whether you're a professional looking for seamless multitasking, a student needing a trusted study partner, or a gamer craving fast-paced action.

There is more to the available Asus laptops than just technology. They serve as the conduits for your creativity, the doors to your aspirations, and the equipment that will increase your output. These laptops enhance your capabilities thanks to their potent processors, clear displays, and exceptional battery life. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modern graphics and audio technology on Asus laptops take you to a different world where every visual and aural detail matters if you value entertainment and gaming. They recognise the emotional bond consumers have with their laptops and work hard to go above and beyond.

Flipkart is giving you the chance to improve your life by offering discounts of up to 56% on these Asus laptops. This deal is your ticket to improving your tech skills without breaking the wallet, whether you're a working professional, a student, or a gaming fan. With the proper resources on your side, you have the opportunity to turn your ideas and aspirations into reality.

Don't let this fantastic opportunity pass you by. Visit Flipkart right away to discover the world of Asus laptops at prices you never imagined possible. Asus laptops, which are now more accessible than ever, can help you improve your life, realise your potential, and embrace the future. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED (2023) Ryzen 5 Quad Core 7520U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) E1504FA-LK521WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Cool Silver, 1.63 Kg, With MS Office) Introducing the cutting-edge laptop ASUS VivoBook Go 15 OLED, built to improve your computing experience. It’s on flipkart offers today with 31% off. This 2023 model runs Windows 11 Home and has a Ryzen 5 Quad Core 7520U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a quick 512 GB SSD. The slim Cool Silver design is not only fashionable but also incredibly portable at 1.63 Kg. Productivity is increased even further by the addition of Microsoft Office.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED (2023) Ryzen 5 Quad Core 7520U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) E1504FA-LK521WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Cool Silver, 1.63 Kg, With MS Office) Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

15.6 Inch FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED 16:9 aspect ratio {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Glossy display

0.2ms response time

Pros Cons vibrant colors and deep blacks battery life

Also read: A guide to buying laptops {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. ASUS TUF Gaming F15 - AI Powered Gaming Core i5 11th Gen 11260H - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/144 Hz) FX506HF-HN075W Gaming Laptop (15.6 Inch, Graphite Black, 2.30 kg) With the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 laptop, enter the world of supreme gaming. This laptop is a gaming enthusiast's dream come true with its powerful Core i5 11th Gen 11260H processor, 144 Hz display, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU with 4 GB graphics memory. It’s on flipkart today with 33% off.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15 - AI Powered Gaming Core i5 11th Gen 11260H - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/144 Hz) FX506HF-HN075W Gaming Laptop (15.6 Inch, Graphite Black, 2.30 kg) 15.6 Inch Full HD, IPS

16:9 Aspect Ratio {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

144Hz Refresh Rate

Viewing Angle: 85/85/85/85

Pros Cons AI-powered features slightly hefty

3. ASUS Vivobook Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X1504ZA-NJ325WS Laptop (15.6 Inch, Quiet Blue, 1.70 kg, With MS Office) Utilise the laptop ASUS VivoBook X1504ZA-NJ325WS to improve your daily computing. This laptop is equipped with an effective Core i3 12th Gen 1215U processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a lightning-fast 512 GB SSD to tackle your daily chores with ease. Its svelte and fashionable Quiet Blue style not only conveys your sense of sophistication but also creates a fashion statement. Additionally, it includes Microsoft Office, ensuring your productivity right away. It’s on flipkart offers today with 32% off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook Core i3 12th Gen 1215U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X1504ZA-NJ325WS Laptop (15.6 Inch, Quiet Blue, 1.70 kg, With MS Office) Preloaded with MS Office

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

15.6 Inch Full HD {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

16:9 Aspect Ratio

Pros Cons incredibly portable resource-intensive applications

4. ASUS Vivobook 15 Ryzen 7 Octa Core 5800HS - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) M1502QA-EJ742WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Cool Silver, 1.70 kg, With MS Office) We'd like to introduce you to the ASUS VivoBook 15 M1502QA-EJ742WS, a svelte, potent, thin, and light laptop that's ready to improve your computing experience. This laptop guarantees quick and effective performance for all of your work thanks to its Ryzen 7 Octa Core 5800HS processor, 16 GB of RAM, and quick 512 GB SSD. It is powered by Windows 11 Home and has a sleek, incredibly portable Cool Silver design that weighs just 1.70 kg. Additionally, Microsoft Office is preinstalled on it for immediate productivity improvements. It’s on flipkart offers today with 32% off.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15 Ryzen 7 Octa Core 5800HS - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) M1502QA-EJ742WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Cool Silver, 1.70 kg, With MS Office) Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

15.6 Inch FHD, 16:9 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, 250 nits, 45% NTSC color gamut, Anti-glare display,

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pros Cons powerful Ryzen processor battery life may not be sufficient

5. ASUS Vivobook 15 Core i3 11th Gen 1115G4 - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X515EA-EJ322WS | X515EA-EJ328WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Transparent Silver, 1.80 kg, With MS Office) Introducing the powerful and portable ASUS VivoBook 15 X515EA-EJ322WS and X515EA-EJ328WS, partners for your daily computing needs. These laptops provide fluid performance because of their powerful Core i3 11th Gen 1115G4 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and quick 512 GB SSD. They have a sophisticated Transparent Silver design and run Windows 11 Home, making them both fashionable and practical. They also provide Microsoft Office as part of the package for increased productivity. It’s in flipkart offers today with 32% off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15 Core i3 11th Gen 1115G4 - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X515EA-EJ322WS | X515EA-EJ328WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Transparent Silver, 1.80 kg, With MS Office) Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

15.6 Inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 aspect ratio, LED Backlit LCD, Anti-glare display, 200nits Brightness, 83 % Screen-to-body ratio

Fingerprint Sensor for Faster System Access {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Weighing just 1.80 kg might struggle with resource-intensive applications

6. ASUS Vivobook S14 OLED Intel EVO H-Series Core i5 12th Gen 12500H - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) S3402ZA-KM502WS Thin and Light Laptop (14 Inch, Indie Black, 1.50 Kg, With MS Office) Introducing the intelligent and potent thin and light ASUS VivoBook S14 OLED S3402ZA-KM502WS, a laptop set to change your computing experience. The Intel EVO H-Series Core i5 12th Gen 12500H processor, 16 GB of RAM, and a quick 512 GB SSD are all included in this laptop, ensuring quick and effective performance for all of your tasks. With a beautiful Indie Black style and Windows 11 Home operating system, this laptop is not only elegant but also incredibly portable, weighing only 1.50 kg. Additionally, it includes Microsoft Office, which boosts your productivity straight away. It’s on flipkart offers today with 29% off.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook S14 OLED Intel EVO H-Series Core i5 12th Gen 12500H - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) S3402ZA-KM502WS Thin and Light Laptop (14 Inch, Indie Black, 1.50 Kg, With MS Office) Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

14 Inch OLED, (Peak brightness 600 Nits, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fingerprint Sensor for Faster System Access

Pros Cons vivid OLED display Small screen size

7. ASUS Vivobook 15 Core i5 11th Gen 1135G7 - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X515EA-EJ542WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Transparent Silver, 1.80 Kg, With MS Office) Introducing the dependable and portable ASUS VivoBook 15 X515EA-EJ542WS, your daily computing partner. This laptop's reliable Core i5 11th Gen 1135G7 processor, 16 GB of RAM, and quick 512 GB SSD guarantee fluid and effective operation. It blends aesthetic and practicality and runs on Windows 11 Home. The design is beautiful Transparent Silver. It also includes Microsoft Office, which will increase your productivity. It’s on flipkart offers today with 39 % off.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15 Core i5 11th Gen 1135G7 - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X515EA-EJ542WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Transparent Silver, 1.80 Kg, With MS Office) Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

15.6 Inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 aspect ratio, LED Backlit LCD, Anti-glare display, 200 nits Brightness, 83 % Screen-to-body ratio

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive

Pros Cons powerful processor 1.80 kg weight

8. ASUS Vivobook 15 Core i3 11th Gen 1115G4 - (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X515EA-EJ312W Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Transparent Silver, 1.80 kg) Introducing the dependable and portable ASUS VivoBook 15 X515EA-EJ312W, your go-to computer for everyday tasks. This laptop offers a balanced performance with a powerful Core i3 11th Gen 1115G4 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and a quick 256 GB SSD. It blends aesthetics and functionality, running on Windows 11 Home, and is encased in a sophisticated Transparent Silver design. It’s on flipkart offers today with 325 off.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15 Core i3 11th Gen 1115G4 - (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X515EA-EJ312W Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Transparent Silver, 1.80 kg) Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop

15.6 Inch Full HD anti-glare, Brightness: 200 nits, Color Gamut: 45% NTSC {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Fingerprint Sensor for Faster System Access

Pros Cons Weighing just 1.80 kg resource-intensive applications

9. ASUS Vivobook 15 Core i5 11th Gen 1135G7 - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X515EA-EJ522WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Transparent Silver, 1.80 kg, With MS Office) Introducing the powerful and fashionable ASUS VivoBook 15 X515EA-EJ522WS, a laptop made to improve your daily computing experience. This laptop offers effective performance for a variety of jobs thanks to its competent Core i5 11th Gen 1135G7 processor, 8 GB of RAM, and roomy 512 GB SSD. It is both useful and beautiful, running on Windows 11 Home and having an exquisite Transparent Silver appearance. It also has the benefit of Microsoft Office, which will increase productivity. It’s on flipkart offers today with 32% off.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15 Core i5 11th Gen 1135G7 - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X515EA-EJ522WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Transparent Silver, 1.80 kg, With MS Office) Stylish & Portable Thin and Light Laptop {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

15.6 Inch Full HD 16:9 Aspect ratio, LCD Backlit, 200 nits, 45% NTSC Color Gamut, Anti-glare display

Fingerprint Sensor for Faster System Access

Pros Cons balance between performance and portability may not be the lightest option

10. ASUS Chromebook Celeron Dual Core N4020 - (4 GB/64 GB EMMC Storage/Chrome OS) CX1101CMA_ID-GJ0002 / GJ0007 Chromebook (11.6 Inch, Transparent Silver, 1.24 Kg) For your everyday computing needs, meet the ASUS Chromebook CX1101CMA_ID-GJ0002/GJ0007, a portable and lightweight companion. It has a dependable Celeron Dual Core N4020 processor that provides stable performance for Chrome OS tasks. This laptop is made for effective, web-focused use and has 4 GB of RAM and a small 64 GB EMMC storage. It’s on flipkart offers today with 46% off. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of ASUS Chromebook Celeron Dual Core N4020 - (4 GB/64 GB EMMC Storage/Chrome OS) CX1101CMA_ID-GJ0002 / GJ0007 Chromebook (11.6 Inch, Transparent Silver, 1.24 Kg) 11.6 Inch HD, LCD (Anti-glare display

LED Backlit, Brightness : 200 nits, NTSC: 45%)

Light Laptop without Optical Disk Drive {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Weighing just 1.24 kg limitations for those needing specialized software

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 ASUS Vivobook Go 15 OLED (2023) Ryzen 5 Quad Core 7520U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) E1504FA-LK521WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Cool Silver, 1.63 Kg, With MS Office) OLED Display Ryzen 5 Quad Core Processor Lightweight at 1.63 Kg ASUS TUF Gaming F15 - AI Powered Gaming Core i5 11th Gen 11260H - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/144 Hz) FX506HF-HN075W Gaming Laptop (15.6 Inch, Graphite Black, 2.30 kg) AI-Powered Performance NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 GPU High Refresh Rate (144 Hz) ASUS TUF Gaming F15 - AI Powered Gaming Core i5 11th Gen 11260H - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/4 GB Graphics/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/144 Hz) FX506HF-HN075W Gaming Laptop (15.6 Inch, Graphite Black, 2.30 kg) Ryzen 7 Octa Core Processor 16 GB RAM Sleek Cool Silver Design ASUS Vivobook 15 Ryzen 7 Octa Core 5800HS - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) M1502QA-EJ742WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Cool Silver, 1.70 kg, With MS Office) Core i3 Processor 8 GB RAM Lightweight at 1.80 Kg ASUS Vivobook 15 Core i3 11th Gen 1115G4 - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X515EA-EJ322WS | X515EA-EJ328WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Transparent Silver, 1.80 kg, With MS Office 11th Gen Intel Core i3 Processor Generous 8 GB RAM for Smooth Multitasking Fast and Responsive 512 GB SSD Storage ASUS Vivobook S14 OLED Intel EVO H-Series Core i5 12th Gen 12500H - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) S3402ZA-KM502WS Thin and Light Laptop (14 Inch, Indie Black, 1.50 Kg, With MS Office) Powerful Intel EVO H-Series Core i5 12th Gen Processor 16 GB RAM for Exceptional Multitasking Vibrant 14-inch OLED Display ASUS Vivobook 15 Core i5 11th Gen 1135G7 - (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X515EA-EJ542WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Transparent Silver, 1.80 Kg, With MS Office) Capable Core i5 11th Gen Processor Ample 16 GB RAM for Smooth Performance Lightweight and Portable Design ASUS Vivobook 15 Core i3 11th Gen 1115G4 - (8 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X515EA-EJ312W Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Transparent Silver, 1.80 kg) Intel Core i3 11th Gen Processor 8 GB RAM for Everyday Tasks Lightweight and Portable ASUS Vivobook 15 Core i5 11th Gen 1135G7 - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) X515EA-EJ522WS Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Transparent Silver, 1.80 kg, With MS Office) Intel Core i5 11th Gen Processor for Efficient Performance Spacious 512 GB SSD Storage for Faster Boot Times Comes with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office for Enhanced Productivity ASUS Chromebook Celeron Dual Core N4020 - (4 GB/64 GB EMMC Storage/Chrome OS) CX1101CMA_ID-GJ0002 / GJ0007 Chromebook (11.6 Inch, Transparent Silver, 1.24 Kg) Compact and Lightweight Design at 1.24 kg Chrome OS for Fast and Efficient Web-Based Computing Adequate 64 GB EMMC Storage for Everyday Use

Best overall product The ASUS VivoBook 15 M1502QA-EJ742WS is a fantastic companion since it combines the efficiency of Windows 11 and MS Office with the strength of its Ryzen 7 Octa Core processor and sufficient 16 GB RAM. It is a versatile and fashionable tool for work and pleasure thanks to its sleek Cool Silver style, light weight, and responsive 512 GB SSD.

Best value for money The ASUS VivoBook 15 X515EA-EJ312W offers a balance between performance and price, making it a good value for the money. It's excellent for daily chores because of its speedy 11th Gen Core i3 processor, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB SSD. It is a sensible option for customers on a tight budget due to its stylish style and reasonable price. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to find the best Asus laptop Start by evaluating your unique requirements, like performance, budget, and usage, in order to locate the finest Asus laptop. For an assessment of credibility, see expert opinions and user comments. Make sure the processor, RAM, storage, and graphics meet your needs by taking these factors into account. Don't forget to evaluate elements like build quality, battery life, and displays. The Asus laptop that best suits your individual computing requirements and personal preferences will win out in the end.

FAQs Question : What are the key factors to consider when buying an ASUS laptop? Ans : When purchasing an ASUS laptop, it's essential to assess your specific needs, such as performance requirements, budget constraints, and preferred features like display size and design. Question : Which ASUS laptops are suitable for gaming? Ans : ASUS offers a range of gaming laptops under their "ROG" (Republic of Gamers) brand. Look for models equipped with dedicated graphics cards and high refresh rate displays for an optimal gaming experience. Question : How can I extend the battery life of my ASUS laptop? Ans : You can enhance battery life by adjusting power settings, reducing screen brightness, closing background apps, and using a power-efficient browsing mode when not plugged in. Question : Are ASUS laptops known for their durability? Ans : ASUS laptops are generally well-regarded for their build quality and durability. They undergo rigorous testing to ensure reliability, but individual experiences may vary. Question : What is the warranty coverage for ASUS laptops? Ans : Warranty terms vary, but ASUS typically offers a one-year standard warranty with the option to purchase extended warranties for additional coverage. Always check the specific warranty details when making a purchase.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!