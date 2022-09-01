Flipkart offers Infinix Note 12 Pro on sale: Details on best deal and offers

The handset from Infinix features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and sports a water drop-style notch on the front that houses a 16MP selfie camera. The smartphone has a 108MP triple primary rear camera.
Infinix had launched its Infinix Note 12 Pro in India earlier this month. This 4G smartphone is available in sale today across India via Walmart-owned Flipkart. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity G99 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Price, offer and availability of Infinix Note 12 Pro
This smartphone is available on sale in India for the first time via Flipkart at 12PM. The price of Infinix Note 12 Pro is ₹16,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage variant. It comesin Alpine White, Tuscany Blue, and Volcanic Gray colours.
The e-commerce giant Flipkart is offering a five per cent cashback on purchases made using the Flipkart Axis Bank card. Moreover, it also offers an exchange deal that can earn up to a discount of ₹16,250 to customers on this Infinix handset. Interestingly, interested buys can also avail the Snokor XE 18 true wireless stereo earphones worth ₹1099 at a cost of ₹1 with this smartphone.
Specifications of Infinix Note 12 Pro
Infinix Note 12 Pro is a dual SIM (Nano) mobile that runs on Android 12 based XOS 10.6 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, touch sampling rate of 180Hz, and aspect ratio of 20:9.
For optics, the all new handset from Infinix houses a triple rear camera unit comprising a 108 MP Samsung ISOCELL sensor alongside a 2MP depth sensor, AI lens, and a quad LED flash. Infinix Note 12 Pro sports a 16MP selfie camera with a dual LED flash at the front. The handset offers 256GB UFS 2.2 of inbuilt storage and has the ability to expand up to 2T via a dedicated microSD card slot, in terms of storage.
Talking about the connectivity options, the Infinix Note 12 Pro includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, GPS/A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, it includes an ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and gyroscope. The smartphone from Infinix is equipped with a fingerprint for biometric authentication.
