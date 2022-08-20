Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Flipkart offers Massive discount on iPhone XR: Check details

Flipkart offers Massive discount on iPhone XR: Check details

Apple iPhone XR on the back packs a 12 MP camera with f/1.8 aperture.
03:24 PM IST

  • Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering a wide range of discounts up to 15 per cent on several variants of iPhone XR.

The e-commerce giant Flipkart is back with its massive discounts on certain Apple phones. Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering a wide range of discounts on several variants of iPhone XR. 

This Apple smartphone was launched in September 2018. It features a 6.10 inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 828x1792 pixels at a pixel density of 326 pixels ppi and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9.

Apple’s iPhone XR is powered by a hexa-core Apple A12 Bionic processor and comes with 3GB RAM. It runs on iOS 12 and packs a 2942mAh non removable battery supported by fast wireless charging.

Here are the best deals on iPhone XR from Flipkart:

 

iPhone XR 3GB RAM + 64GB Storage

This variant of Apple’s iPhone XR is available at a price of 40,339 instead of 47,900 at Flipkart. It has got a discount of 15 per cent. Moreover, the variant has got an additional discount up to 17,000 on “Buy with Exchange" offer where an interested buyer can exchange his old device up to value of 17,000.

iPhone XR 3GB RAM + 128GB Storage

This variant of Apple’s iPhone XR is available at a price of 44,999 instead of 52,900. It has got a discount of 14 per cent. Moreover, the variant has got an additional discount up to 17,000 on “Buy with Exchange" offer where an interested buyer can exchange his old device up to value of 17,000. Buyers can also get an additional five per cent discount on using Axis Bank Credit Card.

iPhone XR 3GB RAM + 256GB Storage

This variant of Apple’s iPhone XR is available at a price of 91,900. Moreover, the variant has got an additional discount up to 17,000 on “Buy with Exchange" offer where an interested buyer can exchange his old device up to value of 17,000.

Apple iPhone XR on the back packs a 12 MP camera with f/1.8 aperture and sports a 7 MP camera sensor for selfies at the front with an f/2.2 aperture. The Apple handset comes in Black, Blue, Coral, Red, White, and Yellow colours.

