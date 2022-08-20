Flipkart offers Massive discount on iPhone XR: Check details

Flipkart offers Massive discount on iPhone XR: Check details2 min read . 03:24 PM IST
- Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering a wide range of discounts up to 15 per cent on several variants of iPhone XR.
The e-commerce giant Flipkart is back with its massive discounts on certain Apple phones. Walmart-owned Flipkart is offering a wide range of discounts on several variants of iPhone XR.
This Apple smartphone was launched in September 2018. It features a 6.10 inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 828x1792 pixels at a pixel density of 326 pixels ppi and an aspect ratio of 19:5:9.
Apple’s iPhone XR is powered by a hexa-core Apple A12 Bionic processor and comes with 3GB RAM. It runs on iOS 12 and packs a 2942mAh non removable battery supported by fast wireless charging.
iPhone XR 3GB RAM + 64GB Storage
This variant of Apple’s iPhone XR is available at a price of ₹40,339 instead of ₹47,900 at Flipkart. It has got a discount of 15 per cent. Moreover, the variant has got an additional discount up to ₹17,000 on “Buy with Exchange" offer where an interested buyer can exchange his old device up to value of ₹17,000.
iPhone XR 3GB RAM + 128GB Storage
This variant of Apple’s iPhone XR is available at a price of ₹44,999 instead of ₹52,900. It has got a discount of 14 per cent. Moreover, the variant has got an additional discount up to ₹17,000 on “Buy with Exchange" offer where an interested buyer can exchange his old device up to value of ₹17,000. Buyers can also get an additional five per cent discount on using Axis Bank Credit Card.
iPhone XR 3GB RAM + 256GB Storage
This variant of Apple’s iPhone XR is available at a price of ₹91,900. Moreover, the variant has got an additional discount up to ₹17,000 on “Buy with Exchange" offer where an interested buyer can exchange his old device up to value of ₹17,000.
Apple iPhone XR on the back packs a 12 MP camera with f/1.8 aperture and sports a 7 MP camera sensor for selfies at the front with an f/2.2 aperture. The Apple handset comes in Black, Blue, Coral, Red, White, and Yellow colours.
