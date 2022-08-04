Flipkart offers Nothing Phone (1) on sale again: Details on offers, price2 min read . Updated: 04 Aug 2022, 09:28 PM IST
- Flipkart, an e-commerce giant is back with a sale on The Nothing Phone (1) in India on August 05, 2022.
Listen to this article
Nothing, a smartphone brand has been gaining traction in India. The Nothing Phone (1) created a lot of buzz for its unique features and design. Flipkart, an e-commerce giant is back with a sale on The Nothing Phone (1) in India on August 05, 2022. It is a great opportunity for those who could not buy it earlier.