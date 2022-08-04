Nothing, a smartphone brand has been gaining traction in India. The Nothing Phone (1) created a lot of buzz for its unique features and design. Flipkart, an e-commerce giant is back with a sale on The Nothing Phone (1) in India on August 05, 2022. It is a great opportunity for those who could not buy it earlier.

There are three available variants of Nothing Phone (1) in India. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage comes at a cost of Rs. 32,999.

The 8GB RAM with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM with 256 GB of storage variants come at a price of Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively. Although, it is not clear whether there will be any bank card offers or not. There are also details pending on the exchange offer option.

At the moment, the Nothing handset is only available on e-commerce platforms and not available in the offline market.

The Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ SoC. This handset comes with a display of 6.55-inch flexible OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Including a protection of HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front, the phone is backed by a 4500mAh battery backup supported by 33W fast charging. Moreover, the retail box comes without a charger and a case.

Nothing Phone (1) features an innovative Glyph Interface, a 50 MP dual camera, refined Nothing OS, 120Hz OLED display and custom-built Qualcomm Snapdragon. For quieter focus, the Flip to Glyph feature triggers silent, lights-only notifications by placing Phone (1) with the Glyph Interface face up.

London-based Nothing has also claimed that its smartphone offers 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby, and that it can reach 50 per cent power in just 30 minutes of charging.

Meanwhile, it is speculated that Nothing is working on its new smartphone. Soon after the launch of Nothing Phone (1), it is speculated that Nothing is working on a Lite version of the phone. It is believed that the upcoming phone might miss out on the signature Glyph interface.