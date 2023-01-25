India will celebrate 74th Republic Day tomorrow. To mark the festivities, Walmart-owned Flipkart has listed Apple iPhone 14 at a flat discount of ₹13,000. The smartphone’s base model with 128GB internal storage is available at ₹66,999. To recall, the handset was launched in September last year with a price tag of ₹79,900.

The smartphone’s other models with 256GB and 512GB storage are available at ₹76,999 and ₹96,999, respectively. Flipkart is also giving 5% cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card transactions.

In addition, buyers can get an exchange discount of up to ₹21,400. There are easy payment purchase options for iPhone 14 buyers. EMI on debit cards starts at ₹6,079 per month.

Apple iPhone 14 features

Apple iPhone 14 smartphone is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone offers a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The display comes protected with ceramic shield and is resistant to spills and splashes. The device comes powered by the company’s own A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options.

Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14. These are Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue. On the camera front, the handset houses a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance.

Apple offers a new Action mode for smooth video that adjusts shakes, motion, and vibrations when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Additionally, these smartphones have a Cinematic mode which allows users to capture 4K at 30 fps and 24 fps.

The smartphone is equipped with crash detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite but only for US and Canada for now. This crash detection on iphone can detect a severe car crash and dial emergency services. The device is claimed to offer up to 20 hours of video playback.