Flipkart Republic Day offer: Apple iPhone 14 is available at flat ₹13,000 off2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 06:19 PM IST
- Apple iPhone 14’s base model with 128GB internal storage is available at ₹66,999.
India will celebrate 74th Republic Day tomorrow. To mark the festivities, Walmart-owned Flipkart has listed Apple iPhone 14 at a flat discount of ₹13,000. The smartphone’s base model with 128GB internal storage is available at ₹66,999. To recall, the handset was launched in September last year with a price tag of ₹79,900.
