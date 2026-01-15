Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: iPhone 16, Pixel 10 and Vivo devices get major price cuts

Flipkart has confirmed that its Republic Day Sale 2026 will kick off on January 17, offering discounts across a wide range of electronics. The sale is part of the company’s celebrations ahead of India’s 77th Republic Day on January 26, and early deal details on smartphones and laptops have already been revealed.

Smartphones and electronics in focus According to Flipkart, the upcoming sale will feature reduced prices on multiple electronics categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, home appliances, Bluetooth speakers and true wireless stereo earbuds. Several popular phone brands such as Apple, Motorola, Vivo and Google are expected to headline the offers.

Discounted smartphone prices revealed The sale microsite has listed a number of smartphone deals ahead of the event. Apple’s iPhone 16 is set to be available for Rs. 56,999, down from its usual price of Rs. 69,999. Motorola’s Edge 60 Fusion will be sold at Rs. 19,999, compared to its current listing of Rs. 22,999.

Vivo smartphones will also see price cuts. The Vivo T4x 5G will be offered at Rs. 14,249 instead of Rs. 15,499. Other models in the T4 series include the Vivo T4 Lite 5G at Rs. 9,999, the Vivo T4 5G at Rs. 20,499 and the Vivo T4R 5G at Rs. 18,999.

Google’s recently launched Pixel 10 is also part of the sale, with its price dropping to Rs. 60,999 from the listed Rs. 74,999.

Also Read | Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026: iPhone 17 gets big early discount in India

Early access and bank offers Flipkart has enabled shoppers to add these products to their wishlists ahead of the sale. The company has also announced that Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members will receive 24-hour early access to the Republic Day Sale.

In addition, customers using HDFC Bank credit cards will be eligible for an instant discount of 10% during the sale period.

With several headline smartphone deals already confirmed, Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale 2026 is expected to draw strong interest from buyers when it begins later this week.