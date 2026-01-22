Flipkart Republic Day Sale ends today! Massive price drop on MacBooks on the last day

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale wraps up today, and the final hours have brought some surprisingly aggressive pricing on MacBooks. Models that rarely see meaningful discounts are suddenly available at much lower prices, making this a rare window for anyone who has been waiting on the sidelines.

Apple laptops are known for holding their value, so drops like these usually don’t last beyond big sale finales. If you’ve been considering a MacBook for work, studies, or a long-term upgrade, today’s prices make the decision easier than expected. Instead of chasing every flashy offer, we looked closely at the listings to spot where the real value lies and which deals are actually worth your money.

With the sale ending tonight, this is likely the last chance to grab a MacBook at these rates before prices return to normal.

The Apple MacBook Air M3 is a powerhouse in a feather-light frame, perfect for those looking for performance and portability. Featuring the latest M3 chip and 16 GB unified memory, this Apple laptop handles multitasking, streaming, and creative work effortlessly.

Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display delivers stunning visuals at 500 nits brightness, while the long-lasting battery ensures up to 18 hours of use. With this Flipkart sale, the MacBook price drop makes it an unbeatable choice for work or study.

Specifications Processor: Apple M3 RAM: 16 GB Unified Memory Storage: 256 GB SSD Display: 13.6" Liquid Retina, 2560x1664, 500 nits

2. Apple MacBook AIR M2

The Apple MacBook Air M2 blends sleek design with powerful performance, making it a top choice for students and professionals alike. With 16 GB unified memory and a 256 GB SSD, this Apple laptop handles multitasking, creative apps, and daily work seamlessly.

Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display delivers vibrant visuals at 500 nits brightness, while up to 18 hours of battery life keeps you productive all day. Thanks to this Flipkart sale, the MacBook price drop makes it a perfect time to upgrade.

Specifications Processor: Apple M2 RAM: 16 GB Unified Memory Storage: 256 GB SSD Display: 13.6" Liquid Retina, 2560x1664, 500 nits

The Apple MacBook Air M4 combines style and performance in a sleek, lightweight body, making it ideal for both work and creative tasks. Powered by the M4 chip with 16 GB unified memory and a 256 GB SSD, this Apple laptop handles multitasking and demanding apps effortlessly.

Its 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display offers vibrant colours and 500 nits brightness, while the long-lasting battery supports up to 18 hours of use. On the last day of Flipkart Republic Day Sale, the MacBook price drop makes it a perfect upgrade.

Specifications Processor: Apple M4 RAM: 16 GB Unified Memory Storage: 256 GB SSD Display: 13.6" Liquid Retina, 2560x1664, 500 nits

The Apple MacBook Pro M4 is built for power users who demand top-notch performance and visuals. With 16 GB unified memory and a 512 GB SSD, this Apple laptop handles heavy multitasking, video editing, and creative workflows effortlessly.

Its 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display delivers stunning HDR visuals with up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, while the high-fidelity six-speaker system ensures immersive sound. With this Flipkart deal, the MacBook price drop makes this premium machine more accessible than ever.

Specifications Processor: Apple M4 RAM: 16 GB Unified Memory Storage: 512 GB SSD Display: 14" Liquid Retina XDR, 3024x1964, 1,000 nits

The Apple 2021 MacBook Pro M1 Max is a beast for creative professionals and power users. With 32 GB unified memory and a 1 TB SSD, this Apple laptop easily handles video editing, 3D rendering, and multitasking. Its 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display offers stunning HDR visuals with peak brightness of 1,600 nits, paired with a six-speaker system for immersive sound.

Specifications Processor: Apple M1 Max RAM: 32 GB Unified Memory Storage: 1 TB SSD Display: 16.2" Liquid Retina XDR, 3456x2234, 1,600 nits

The Apple MacBook Air M4 (15.3-inch) delivers expansive screen space and powerful performance in a sleek, lightweight design. Featuring 16 GB unified memory and a 512 GB SSD, this Apple laptop easily handles multitasking, creative work, and entertainment.

Its 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display offers vibrant colours with 500 nits brightness, paired with a six-speaker system supporting spatial audio for an immersive experience.

Specifications Processor: Apple M4 RAM: 16 GB Unified Memory Storage: 512 GB SSD Display: 15.3" Liquid Retina, 2880x1864, 500 nits

