Flipkart's Republic Day sale is here, offering discounts on a range of smartphones, making the deal sweeter for customers looking to buy smartphones during the sale season. The number of phones on sale includes some prominent names, including the iPhone 15 , iPhone 14, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ and more.

1) Redmi Note 13 Pro+:

The newly launched Redmi Note 13 Pro+ (8GB RAM/256GB storage) is listed for a price of ₹31,999 on Flipkart during the ongoing Republic Day sale. However, the e-commerce giant is offering a ₹2,000 instant discount on making the payment through ICICI Bank cards. Furthermore, there is also an additional ₹2,000 off on the exchange of select models.

2) iPhone 15:

For those eyeing the Apple iPhone 15, originally priced at ₹79,900, Flipkart is offering an enticing 17% discount, bringing the cost down to ₹65,999. This translates to a whopping savings of ₹13,901.

Additionally, customers can explore further savings through bank offers. The "Buy with Exchange" option provides an opportunity to slash the price even further, offering up to ₹54,990 off based on the exchanged device. The Apple iPhone 15, available in five striking colors, boasts a substantial 128 GB storage, a captivating 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, and a powerful camera setup with a 12 MP front camera and a 48 MP rear camera.

3) iPhone 14:

The Apple iPhone 14, with an MRP of ₹69,900, is now listed at ₹57,999 on Flipkart, after a generous 17% discount of ₹11,901. As with the iPhone 15, the "Buy with Exchange" option extends potential savings, with customers having the chance to avail up to ₹54,990 off on the device.

It is important to note that the actual discount under the exchange offer varies based on the model and condition of the traded-in smartphone

4) Asus ROG Ally:

Asus ROG Ally which was launched in India last year at a price of ₹69,990 is available at a whopping ₹10,000 price cut during the Flipkart Republic Day sale. The handheld gaming console is available for ₹59,990 (16GB RAM/512GB SSD) on Flipkart and the price can be further reduced by ₹1,500 by using ICICI Bank cards.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!