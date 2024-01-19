 Flipkart Republic Day Sale: iPhone 15 available under ₹45,000. Here's how to avail the offer | Mint
Flipkart Republic Day Sale: iPhone 15 available under ₹45,000. Here's how to avail the offer

The iPhone 15 series is now available at a ₹12,000 price cut during the Flipkart Republic Day sale, with the vanilla variant listed at ₹66,999. However, bank discounts and exchange offer bring the price of the smartphone to even lower than ₹45,000.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are both powered by the A17 Pro chip. (Apple)Premium
It wasn't long ago that the iPhone 15 series was launched at the Wonderlust event at a price of 79,999. However, just a few months after the launch of the latest iPhone, it is now available for under 45,000 during Flipkart's Republic Day sale.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs iPhone 15 Pro Max: Which is the best flagship smartphone of 2024?

The vanilla iPhone 15 variant is priced at 66,999 during the Flipkart Republic Day sale. Additionally, a Flipkart banner reveals that the iPhone 15 can be purchased at a price of 63,999 by taking advantage of the bank offers. The Apple iPhone 15 is available in five vibrant colours: pink, yellow, green, blue and black.

How to buy iPhone 15 for less than 45,000?

Flipkart is offering up to 54,990 off under the 'Buy with Exchange' option, depending on the original device and the condition of the smartphone being traded in.

For example, an old iPhone 13 in 'flawless' condition can fetch around 26,000, while an iPhone 14 in the same condition can fetch around 30,000, taking the effective price of the smartphone to around 41,000 and 37,000 respectively.

iPhone 15 specifications: 

iPhone 15 comes with the new Dynamic Island technology replacing the traditional notch found on the iPhone 14 Pro and older iPhone models. The new innovation offers users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones. Although the display size remains the same as the previous generation at 6.1 inches, Apple has significantly boosted the brightness to an impressive 2000 nits, doubling the previous generation's capability. 

The standard iPhone 15 boasts of an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Published: 19 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST
