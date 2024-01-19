Flipkart Republic Day Sale: iPhone 15 available under ₹45,000. Here's how to avail the offer
The iPhone 15 series is now available at a ₹12,000 price cut during the Flipkart Republic Day sale, with the vanilla variant listed at ₹66,999. However, bank discounts and exchange offer bring the price of the smartphone to even lower than ₹45,000.
It wasn't long ago that the iPhone 15 series was launched at the Wonderlust event at a price of ₹79,999. However, just a few months after the launch of the latest iPhone, it is now available for under ₹45,000 during Flipkart's Republic Day sale.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message