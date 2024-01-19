It wasn't long ago that the iPhone 15 series was launched at the Wonderlust event at a price of ₹79,999. However, just a few months after the launch of the latest iPhone, it is now available for under ₹45,000 during Flipkart's Republic Day sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The vanilla iPhone 15 variant is priced at ₹66,999 during the Flipkart Republic Day sale. Additionally, a Flipkart banner reveals that the iPhone 15 can be purchased at a price of ₹63,999 by taking advantage of the bank offers. The Apple iPhone 15 is available in five vibrant colours: pink, yellow, green, blue and black. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to buy iPhone 15 for less than ₹ 45,000? Flipkart is offering up to ₹54,990 off under the 'Buy with Exchange' option, depending on the original device and the condition of the smartphone being traded in.

For example, an old iPhone 13 in 'flawless' condition can fetch around ₹26,000, while an iPhone 14 in the same condition can fetch around ₹30,000, taking the effective price of the smartphone to around ₹41,000 and ₹37,000 respectively.

iPhone 15 specifications: iPhone 15 comes with the new Dynamic Island technology replacing the traditional notch found on the iPhone 14 Pro and older iPhone models. The new innovation offers users a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones. Although the display size remains the same as the previous generation at 6.1 inches, Apple has significantly boosted the brightness to an impressive 2000 nits, doubling the previous generation's capability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The standard iPhone 15 boasts of an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!