Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Nothing Phone (2) to get a massive discount. Price, bank offers and more
During Flipkart Republic Day Sale, the Nothing Phone 2 will be available for ₹34,999, down from its original price of ₹44,999. Customers can also enjoy a bank discount of ₹2,000 and an exchange bonus of ₹3,000.
E-commerce giant Flipkart has already announced that its Republic Day Sale is all set to begin on January 14. Ahead of the upcoming sale, Nothing has now announced a huge discount on its premium mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message