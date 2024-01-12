E-commerce giant Flipkart has already announced that its Republic Day Sale is all set to begin on January 14. Ahead of the upcoming sale, Nothing has now announced a huge discount on its premium mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Originally launched for ₹44,999, the 12GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the Nothing Phone (2) will be available for ₹34,999 during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale. Moreover, prospective customers can also take advantage of a ₹2,000 bank discount by paying through an ICICI bank debit or credit card. To make the deal sweeter, Nothing is also offering an exchange bonus of ₹3,000 during the sale duration.

Moreover, the CMF 65W GaN charger will be available for a stellar price of ₹1,999 during the Flipkart Republic Day Sale. The charger was originally launched for a price of ₹2,999. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nothing Phone (2) specifications: Operating on Android 13-based Nothing OS 2.0, the dual-SIM (Nano) Nothing Phone (2) showcases a 6.7-inch full-HD (1,080x2,412 pixels) LTPO OLED display, offering an adaptive refresh rate spanning from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is propelled by Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, accompanied by an Adreno 730 GPU and a RAM configuration of up to 12GB.

In the camera department, the Nothing Phone (2) is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, featuring a 50 MP primary camera incorporating a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, complemented by both optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). Additionally, there is a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front side, the device boasts a 32 MP camera dedicated to capturing selfies.

Boasting the distinctive Glyph Interface, the Nothing Phone (2) showcases LED strips beneath its transparent back panel. With storage options extending up to 512GB, the device is powered by a robust 4,700mAh battery, supporting 45W wired charging and 5W Qi wireless charging. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

