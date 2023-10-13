Flipkart Sale 2023: Avail discounts up to 15% on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13

Flipkart, a leading e-commerce platform in India, on the occasion of Flipkart sale 2023, has rolled out an exclusive offer that allows you to make significant savings while bringing home the coveted iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. These iconic iPhones are known for their impeccable design, exceptional performance, and seamless blend of style and substance.

With this exclusive Flipkart offer on iPhones, you can enjoy savings of up to 15% on the iPhone 12. This model features the formidable A14 Bionic chip, a visually striking Super Retina XDR display, and a dual-camera system that ensures you capture stunning photos and videos. It's the perfect choice for those who seek a smartphone that strikes a balance between aesthetics and functionality. For tech enthusiasts looking for the latest and greatest, the iPhone 13 is an ideal choice. This Flipkart Big Billion sale extends the same 15% discount and more to the iPhone 13, making it more accessible than ever. The iPhone 13 is powered by the A15 Bionic chip and boasts a Super Retina XDR display, advanced camera capabilities, and 5G connectivity, elevating your smartphone experience to new heights. Don't miss this opportunity to upgrade your smartphone to one of the most sought-after devices in the market while saving significantly. Flipkart's heavy discounts on iPhone makes owning an iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 not only a style statement but also a smart financial decision. It's a chance to unlock the potential of these remarkable iPhones without breaking the bank on this event of the Flipkart sale.

1. APPLE iPhone 12 (Blue, 64 GB)

The Apple iPhone 12 in stunning Blue with 64GB of storage delivers an exceptional smartphone experience. Its sleek design features a Ceramic Shield front cover for added durability. The A14 Bionic chip ensures lightning-fast performance and impressive energy efficiency. The Super Retina XDR display with HDR support provides vivid visuals and true-to-life colours. Capture stunning photos and 4K Dolby Vision videos with the dual 12MP camera system. With 5G support, Face ID for security, and iOS, the iPhone 12 is your gateway to a world of apps and seamless connectivity, making it a fantastic choice for any tech-savvy user. This Flipkart offer on iPhone is at a flat 13% off.

Storage: 64GB

Storage: 64GB

Processor: Powered by the A14 Bionic chip.

Camera: 12MP lenses offer features like Night mode, excellent low-light photography and 4K Dolby Vision video recording.

Connectivity: 5G

Security: Face ID

Operating System: Running on the iOS operating system, the iPhone 12 grants access to a vast ecosystem of apps and services.

Ceramic Shield: The iPhone 12 features a Ceramic Shield front cover, offering enhanced durability and protection against accidental drops and scratches

Pros Cons Performance Price Camera Battery Life Display Limited Storage

2. APPLE iPhone 12 (White, 128 GB)

The Apple iPhone 12 in elegant white, with a generous 128GB storage capacity, offers a high-end smartphone experience. It features a Ceramic Shield front cover for added durability and showcases a sleek design. The A14 Bionic chip ensures remarkable performance and energy efficiency. With its dual 12MP camera system, you can capture stunning photos and 4K Dolby Vision videos. 5G support ensures faster connectivity, and Face ID provides top-notch security. During the Flipkart sale today, offer to make this phone yours. This Flipkart offer on iPhone is up to 20% off.

Storage: 128 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Processor: Powered by the A14 Bionic chip.

Camera: 12MP lenses offer features like Night mode, excellent low-light photography and 4K Dolby Vision video recording.

Connectivity: 5G

Security: Face ID

Operating System: Running on the iOS operating system, the iPhone 12 grants access to a vast ecosystem of apps and services.

Ceramic Shield: The iPhone 12 features a Ceramic Shield front cover, offering enhanced durability and protection against accidental drops and scratches

Pros Cons Performance Price Display Battery Life Camera Limited Storage

3. APPLE iPhone 12 (Blue, 256 GB)

iPhone offers arrived in captivating Blue with a spacious 256GB storage capacity, redefining the smartphone experience. Its alluring design features a robust Ceramic Shield front cover for added durability. Powered by the A14 Bionic chip, it delivers exceptional performance, ensuring seamless multitasking and swift app launches. The Super Retina XDR display with HDR support provides stunning visuals with vibrant colours. With the dual 12MP camera system, you can capture breathtaking photos and record 4K Dolby Vision videos. The inclusion of 5G support and Face ID security cements the iPhone 12 as a top-tier choice for users seeking ample storage and premium features. This Flipkart offer on iPhone is at a flat 14% off.

Storage: 256 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Processor: Powered by the A14 Bionic chip.

Camera: 12MP lenses offer features like Night mode, excellent low-light photography and 4K Dolby Vision video recording.

Connectivity: 5G

Security: Face ID

Operating System: Running on the iOS operating system, the iPhone 12 grants access to a vast ecosystem of apps and services.

Ceramic Shield: The iPhone 12 features a Ceramic Shield front cover, offering enhanced durability and protection against accidental drops and scratches

Pros Cons Ample Storage Premium Price High Performance Battery Life Impressive Camera Limited Customization

4. APPLE iPhone 12 Pro Max (Gold, 128 GB)

Flipkart Big Billion Sale 2023 offers Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in luxurious Gold and 128GB storage capacity, offering an unparalleled smartphone experience. It boasts a stunning design with a Ceramic Shield front cover for added durability. The A14 Bionic chip powers this device, providing exceptional performance for demanding tasks. The iPhone 12 Pro Max also supports 5G for fast connectivity and features Face ID for top-notch security, making it a premium choice for those seeking a high-end mobile experience. This Flipkart offer on iPhone is at a flat 14% off.

Storage: 128 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Processor: Powered by the A14 Bionic chip.

Camera: 12MP lenses offer features like Night mode, excellent low-light photography and 4K Dolby Vision video recording.

Connectivity: supports 5G

Security: Face ID

Operating System: Running on the iOS operating system, the iPhone 12 grants access to a vast ecosystem of apps and services.

Ceramic Shield: The iPhone 12 features a Ceramic Shield front cover, offering enhanced durability and protection against accidental drops and scratches

Pros Cons Outstanding Camera Premium Price Superb Performance Large and Heavy Impressive Display Limited Customization

5. APPLE iPhone 12 mini (Red, 64 GB)

On the event of the Flipkart Big Billion sale 2023, there are heavy discounts on iPhones, and the Apple iPhone 12 mini is no different with its striking red colour and 64GB storage, delivering a compact powerhouse of features. Its pocket-sized design doesn't compromise on performance, thanks to the A14 Bionic chip. The Super Retina XDR display offers vibrant visuals, and the dual 12MP camera system captures stunning photos and 4K Dolby Vision videos. With 5G connectivity and Face ID for security, this mini marvel ensures a fast and secure experience. It's an ideal choice for users who prefer a smaller, more pocket-friendly iPhone without sacrificing top-tier technology and style. This Flipkart offer on iPhone is at flat 38% off.

Storage: 64GB

Storage: 64GB

Processor: Powered by the A14 Bionic chip.

Camera: 12MP lenses offer features like Night mode, excellent low-light photography and 4K Dolby Vision video recording.

Connectivity: 5G

Security: Face ID

Operating System: Running on the iOS operating system, the iPhone 12 grants access to a vast ecosystem of apps and services.

Ceramic Shield: The iPhone 12 features a Ceramic Shield front cover, offering enhanced durability and protection against accidental drops and scratches

Pros Cons Compact Size Limited Battery Life Powerful Performance Smaller Screen Great Camera System Less Storage Options

6. APPLE iPhone 13 (Midnight, 128 GB)

On this Flipkart sale, make the Apple iPhone 13 yours. No one can resist its captivating Midnight Blue, featuring a generous 128GB of storage, which takes your smartphone experience to new heights. Its sleek design is powered by the lightning-fast A15 Bionic chip, ensuring exceptional performance and energy efficiency. The Super Retina XDR display, with HDR support, offers stunning visuals with true-to-life colours. The dual-camera system, including sensor-shift OIS, delivers incredible photos and cinematic 4K Dolby Vision videos. With 5G connectivity and Face ID for secure authentication, the iPhone 13 is a top-tier choice for users who demand ample storage and cutting-edge technology in a stylish package. This Flipkart offer on iPhone is at a flat 13%.

Storage: 128 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Processor: Powered by the A15 Bionic chip.

Camera: 12MP lenses offer features like Night mode, excellent low-light photography and 4K Dolby Vision video recording.

Connectivity: 5G

Security: Face ID

Operating System: Running on the iOS operating system, the iPhone 13 grants access to a vast ecosystem of apps and services.

Ceramic Shield: The iPhone 13 features a Ceramic Shield front cover, offering enhanced durability and protection against accidental drops and scratches

Pros Cons Powerful Performance Premium Price Great Camera System Incremental Upgrades Ample Storage Large Size for Some

7. APPLE iPhone 13 (Starlight, 256 GB)

The Apple iPhone 13 in elegant Starlight, equipped with a spacious 256GB storage capacity, sets the stage for an exceptional smartphone experience. The Super Retina XDR display with HDR support provides captivating visuals with true-to-life colours. The dual-camera system, now with sensor-shift OIS, captures stunning photos and 4K Dolby Vision videos. With 5G support, Face ID for added security, and expansive storage, the iPhone 13 offers a premium experience for users who demand both style and substance. This Flipkart offer on iPhone is at a flat 14% off.

Storage: 256 GB

Storage: 256 GB

Processor: Powered by the A15 Bionic chip.

Camera: 12MP lenses offer features like Night mode, excellent low-light photography and 4K Dolby Vision video recording.

Connectivity: 5G

Security: Face ID

Operating System: Running on the iOS operating system, the iPhone 13 grants access to a vast ecosystem of apps and services.

Ceramic Shield: The iPhone 13 features a Ceramic Shield front cover, offering enhanced durability and protection against accidental drops and scratches

Pros Cons Ample Storage Premium Price Powerful Performance Incremental Upgrades Excellent Camera System Large Size for Some

8. APPLE iPhone 13 (Green, 512 GB)

The Apple iPhone 13 in a vibrant Green hue offers an incredible 512GB of storage, delivering an unparalleled smartphone experience. Driven by the high-performance A15 Bionic chip, this device ensures swift and efficient operations for all your needs. The Super Retina XDR display with HDR support provides immersive visuals with true-to-life colours. Its advanced dual-camera system, including sensor-shift OIS, captures stunning photos and 4K Dolby Vision videos. With 5G support, Face ID for added security, and an expansive 512GB storage, the iPhone 13 stands as a top-tier choice for those seeking style, substance, and ample space for their digital life.

Storage: 512 GB

Storage: 512 GB

Processor: Powered by the A15 Bionic chip.

Camera: 12MP lenses offer features like Night mode, excellent low-light photography and 4K Dolby Vision video recording.

Connectivity: 5G

Security: Face ID

Operating System: Running on the iOS operating system, the iPhone 13 grants access to a vast ecosystem of apps and services.

Ceramic Shield: The iPhone 13 features a Ceramic Shield front cover, offering enhanced durability and protection against accidental drops and scratches

Pros Cons Enormous Storage Premium Price High-Performance Incremental Upgrades Exceptional Camera System Potential for Larger Size and Weight

9. APPLE iPhone 13 Pro Max (Graphite, 512 GB)

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in elegant Graphite with 512GB of storage delivers an exceptional smartphone experience. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, it offers blazing-fast performance and energy efficiency. The Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion and HDR support ensures stunning visuals. The advanced triple-camera system, now equipped with sensor-shift OIS, allows for professional-quality photos and 4K Dolby Vision videos. With 5G support, Face ID for security, and ample 512GB storage, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is a top-tier choice for users seeking a blend of style, substance, and spacious digital storage. This Flipkart offer on iPhone is up to 20% off and is a great deal.

Storage: 64GB

Storage: 64GB

Processor: Powered by the A15 Bionic chip.

Camera: 12MP lenses offer features like Night mode, excellent low-light photography and 4K Dolby Vision video recording.

Connectivity: 5G

Security: Face ID

Operating System: Running on the iOS operating system, the iPhone 13 grants access to a vast ecosystem of apps and services.

Ceramic Shield: The iPhone 13 features a Ceramic Shield front cover, offering enhanced durability and protection against accidental drops and scratches

Pros Cons Generous Storage Premium Price Exceptional Performance Large and Heavy Impressive Camera System Limited Customization Options

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 APPLE iPhone 12 (White, 128 GB) Performance Camera Display APPLE iPhone 12 (White, 128 GB) Performance Display Camera APPLE iPhone 12 (Blue, 256 GB) Ample Storage High Performance Impressive Camera APPLE iPhone 12 Pro Max (Gold, 128 GB) Outstanding Camera Superb Performance Impressive Display APPLE iPhone 12 mini (Red, 64 GB) Compact Size Powerful Performance Great Camera System APPLE iPhone 13 (Midnight, 128 GB) Powerful Performance Great Camera System Ample Storage APPLE iPhone 13 (Starlight, 256 GB) Ample Storage Powerful Performance Excellent Camera System APPLE iPhone 13 (Green, 512 GB) Enormous Storage High-Performance Exceptional Camera System APPLE iPhone 13 Pro Max (Graphite, 512 GB) Generous Storage Exceptional Performance Impressive Camera System

Best overall product

The Apple iPhone 13 in Midnight with 512GB storage stands out as the best overall product due to its remarkable blend of powerful features. The A15 Bionic chip ensures lightning-fast performance and energy efficiency, making it ideal for multitasking and demanding tasks. The Super Retina XDR display with HDR support delivers stunning visuals. Its advanced dual-camera system captures outstanding photos and 4K Dolby Vision videos. With 5G connectivity, Face ID for robust security, and ample 512GB storage, it offers a premium and well-rounded smartphone experience, making it the top choice for those who seek top-tier performance and expansive storage.

Best value for money

The Apple iPhone 12 in white with 128GB storage is a fantastic value-for-money choice. Its A14 Bionic chip offers a blend of solid performance and energy efficiency. With 128GB of storage, it provides ample space without the premium cost associated with higher storage variants. This device supports 5G connectivity for fast data speeds. While not as advanced as the Pro models, the dual-camera system still delivers excellent photo and 4K video capabilities. Moreover, it's part of the iOS ecosystem, ensuring access to a wide range of apps and services, making it a well-rounded and budget-friendly choice for many users. With heavy discounts on the iPhone, it is the best time to buy this product, which is the best budget buy.

How to buy the Best iPhone?

1. Visit the Flipkart Website or Mobile App: Open your web browser and navigate to the Flipkart website or launch the Flipkart mobile app on your smartphone.

2. Search for iPhone 12 or iPhone 13: Use the search bar or browse through the mobile section to find the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 models.

3. Check the Discount: Flipkart usually mentions the discounted price on the product page, so make sure the discount reflects the 15% savings and explore even more during the Flipkart Big Billion sale 2023.

4. Compare Prices: Don't forget to compare prices across different models, variants, and sellers on Flipkart. Sometimes, different sellers may offer the same iPhone at varying price points.

5. Stay Informed: Follow Flipkart on social media or subscribe to their newsletters to stay updated on the latest deals, discounts, and offers and even iPhone Flipkart deals. This can help you be one of the first to know about new promotions.

6. Use Payment Offers: Keep an eye out for additional discounts or cashback offers from banks and payment providers. Many times, using specific credit/debit cards or payment wallets can get you extra savings.

7. Read User Reviews: Before making your purchase, read user reviews on Flipkart to get insights into the product's performance and features. This can help you make an informed decision.

8. Consider Flipkart Plus: If you're a regular Flipkart shopper, consider enrolling in Flipkart Plus for added benefits like faster shipping, early access to sales, and more.

FAQs

Question : What are the Flipkart offers on iPhone?

Ans : The Flipkart offers on iPhone are a limited-time promotion where you can purchase the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models at a discounted price on Flipkart. These discounts can vary but typically provide savings of up to 15% on the retail price.

Question : Are these iPhones new or refurbished under the Flipkart offer?

Ans : The iPhones offered on Flipkart are typically brand new, sealed, and come with the standard warranty provided by Apple. You can rest assured that you're purchasing a new, high-quality device.

Question : Can I trade in my old smartphone for a discount on the iPhone 12 or 13?

Ans : Yes, Flipkart often provides exchange offers. You can trade in your old smartphone to receive a discount on your new iPhone, making it a cost-effective way to upgrade your device.

Question : Do I need a Flipkart account to avail of the iPhone offer?

Ans : Yes, you'll need to have or create a Flipkart account to participate in the offer. This account is essential for selecting your preferred iPhone model, placing orders, and tracking your purchase.

Question : How long do these iPhone Flipkart offers last?

Ans : The duration of the offers can vary, and they are often available for a limited time. It's advisable to keep an eye on Flipkart's website or app for the latest information on offer periods and expiry dates.

