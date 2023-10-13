Flipkart Sale 2023: Check out smartphones with up to 53% off

Discover incredible savings on smartphones during the Flipkart Sale 2023. Get up to 53% off on a wide range of mobiles. Don't miss out on this limited-time offer – grab your new phone today during Flipkart sale season.

Flipkart's reputation as one of the premier online retailers in India is well-deserved, and its mobile phone collection stands as a testament to its commitment to providing a diverse array of products at competitive prices. What sets Flipkart apart is its ongoing dedication to delivering incredible discounts on a wide range of best smartphone brands of 2023, making it the ultimate destination for tech enthusiasts and savvy shoppers. Now, you may be wondering how Flipkart manages to offer such substantial discounts on top-tier smartphones. The answer is a combination of factors. Firstly, Flipkart's expansive reach and vast customer base allow the company to negotiate advantageous deals with leading smartphone manufacturers, which translates into cost savings for consumers.

Secondly, Flipkart's customer-centric approach ensures that customer satisfaction is a top priority, making it a trusted platform for shoppers seeking unbeatable deals. The ongoing Flipkart mobile offer has garnered considerable attention and for all the right reasons. With jaw-dropping discounts of up to 53% on an impressive selection of smartphones, this is the ideal opportunity to elevate your mobile experience without emptying your wallet. Whether you're in pursuit of a smartphone with a stellar camera, lightning-fast performance, or an enduring battery life, Flipkart has something for everyone.

The Flipkart sale is tailor-made for a diverse audience, from flagship models with cutting-edge features to mid-range and budget-friendly options. In this blog, we will deeply dive into the Flipkart mobile offer, unveiling some of the most irresistible smartphone deals you won't want to miss. Our journey will traverse through a multitude of models and brands, empowering you to make an informed decision when it comes to upgrading your smartphone. So, whether you're shopping for personal use, professional endeavours, or as a thoughtful gift, keep reading to unearth the incredible best smartphone deals on Flipkart and seize the opportunity to make your smartphone dreams a reality while saving significantly.

1. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Snapdragon 888 (Olive, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)#JustHere The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, featuring the Snapdragon 888 processor, offers high-end performance. This model in Olive comes with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM, ensuring ample space for apps and seamless multitasking. Its stylish design, 5G connectivity, and powerful hardware make it a top-tier choice for users seeking a premium smartphone experience. #JustHere for performance and style.

Product Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Snapdragon 888 (Olive, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)#JustHere: 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

16.26 cm (6.4 inch) Full HD+ Display

12MP + 12MP + 8MP (OIS) | 32MP Front Camera

4500 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

Snapdragon 888 Processor

In The Box: Handset, Ejection Pin, Data Cable, Quick Start Guide

Model Number: SM-G990BLG3INS

Model Name: Galaxy S21 FE 5G

Colour: Olive

Pros Cons High-performance Snapdragon 888. Relatively expensive compared to some alternatives. Generous 128 GB storage capacity. May lack some advanced camera features. 5G connectivity for faster data speeds. Potential limited availability of some apps.

2. POCO M5 (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM) The POCO M5 in Power Black boasts a sleek design with 64 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM. This smartphone offers a budget-friendly option for users seeking dependable performance and essential features. Its simple yet elegant design and ample storage make it an attractive choice for those looking for a reliable and affordable mobile device.

Product Specifications of POCO M5 (Power Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM): 4 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 512 GB

16.71 cm (6.58 inch) Full HD+ Display

50MP + 2MP Depth Sensor + 2MP Macro Sensor | 8MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery

Mediatek Helio G99 Processor

In The Box: Handset, Power Adapter (22.5W), USB Type A-C Cable, Sim Ejector Tool, Transparent Case, Pre-Applied Screen Protector, User Guide, Warranty Card

Model Number: MZB0CEXIN

Model Name: M5

Colour: Power Black

Pros Cons Budget-friendly price. Limited RAM for multitasking. Decent 64 GB storage. May not handle demanding tasks smoothly. Suitable for essential smartphone tasks. May lack some high-end features.

3. MOTOROLA G32 (Mineral Gray, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) The MOTOROLA G32 in Mineral Gray offers a balance of style and substance with its 128 GB storage and 8 GB of RAM. This smartphone ensures ample space for storage and smooth multitasking. Its elegant design, powerful hardware, and generous memory capacity make it a compelling choice for users seeking a reliable and versatile mobile device for various tasks and experiences.

Product Specifications of MOTOROLA G32 (Mineral Gray, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM): 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Full HD+ Display

50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Processor

In The Box: Handset, Charger, USB Cable, Guides, Sim Tool

Model Number: PAUU0031IN

Model Name: G32

Colour: Mineral Gray

Pros Cons Stylish Mineral Gray design. Not the most budget-friendly option. Ample 128 GB storage for apps and data. May not have some high-end features. 8 GB RAM for smooth multitasking. Limited availability of some apps.

4. POCO M5 (Icy Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) The POCO M5 in Icy Blue delivers a harmonious blend of style and functionality with its 128 GB storage and 6 GB of RAM. This smartphone caters to users seeking a balance between storage capacity and multitasking capabilities. Its attractive design, decent memory, and ample storage make it an appealing choice for those in search of a dependable and versatile mobile device.

Product Specifications of POCO M5 (Icy Blue, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM): 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 512 GB

16.71 cm (6.58 inch) Full HD+ Display

50MP + 2MP Depth Sensor + 2MP Macro Sensor | 8MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Lithium-ion Polymer Battery

Mediatek Helio G99 Processor

In The Box: Handset, Power Adapter (22.5W), USB Type A-C Cable, Sim Ejector Tool, Transparent Case, Pre-Applied Screen Protector, User Guide, Warranty Card

Model Name: M5

Colour: Icy Blue

Pros Cons Attractive Icy Blue design. May not have the most powerful hardware. 128 GB storage for apps and data. Possible limited availability of some apps. Good performance and versatility. Not the most budget-friendly option.

5. SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 5G (Green, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) The SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 5G, available in Green, offers cutting-edge performance with its 128 GB storage and 8 GB of RAM. This flagship smartphone promises a seamless user experience, catering to the demands of power users. Its elegant design, ample memory, and storage capacity make it a premium choice for those seeking top-tier features and style in a mobile device.

Product Specifications of SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 5G (Green, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM): 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

15.49 cm (6.1 inch) Full HD+ Display

50MP + 12MP + 10MP | 10MP Front Camera

3700 mAh Lithium-ion Battery

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor

In The Box: Handset, Data Cable (USB Type C-to-C), Ejection Pin, Quick Start Guide

Model Name: Galaxy S22 5G

Colour: Green

Pros Cons High-performance 5G connectivity. May be relatively expensive. 128 GB storage capacity. Not all users may prefer the colour. Stunning design and display. Potential limited availability of some apps.

6. realme GT 2 Pro (Steel Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) The realme GT 2 Pro in Steel Black packs a punch with its 128 GB storage and 8 GB of RAM, ensuring a high-performance experience. This smartphone combines elegant design with impressive hardware, making it a top-tier choice for tech enthusiasts. With ample storage and memory, it's ideal for users who demand powerful multitasking and a premium mobile device experience.

Product Specifications of realme GT 2 Pro (Steel Black, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM): 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Quad HD Display

50MP + 50MP + 2MP | 32MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Lithium Ion Battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Mobile Platform Processor

In The Box: Handset, Adapter, USB Cable, Important Info Booklet with Warranty Card, Quick Guide, Sim Card Tool, Screen Protect Film, TPU Case

Model Name: GT 2 Pro

Colour: Steel Black

Pros Cons High-performance with ample RAM. May be relatively expensive. Generous 128 GB storage for apps and data. . Not all users may prefer the colour. Elegant design and powerful hardware. Potential limited availability of some apps.

7. SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Mint, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM) The SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G in Cloud Mint features a perfect balance of performance and style. With 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM, it ensures ample space and multitasking capabilities. This smartphone is ideal for users seeking a premium mobile experience with its stunning design and powerful hardware, enabling smooth operation and a variety of tasks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Product Specifications of SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Mint, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM): 8 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

16.51 cm (6.5 inch) Display

12MP Rear Camera | 32MP Front Camera

4500 mAh Battery

In The Box: Handset (Non Removable Battery Included), Travel Adapter, USB Cable, User Manual

Model Name: Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Colour: Cloud Mint

Pros Cons 5G connectivity for fast data speeds. May not be the most budget-friendly option. 128 GB storage for apps and media. Not all users may prefer the Cloud Mint colour. Quality camera and display. Potential limited availability of some apps.

8. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (Noir Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM) The Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G in Noir Black is a flagship powerhouse with 256 GB of storage and an impressive 12 GB of RAM. This smartphone delivers top-tier performance, making it perfect for demanding users. Its sleek design, vast memory, and storage capacity combine to offer a premium mobile experience for those seeking powerful multitasking and high-end features in a stylish package.

Product Specifications of Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (Noir Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM): 12 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM

17.09 cm (6.73 inch) Full HD+ Display

50MP + 50MP + 50MP | 32MP Front Camera

4600 mAh Lithium Polymer Battery

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor

In The Box: Handset, 120W Charging Adaptor, USB Type-C Cable, Sim Eject Tool, Protective Case, USB Type C to 3.5mm Converter, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card

Model Name: 12 Pro 5G

Colour: Noir Black

Pros Cons Premium 12 GB RAM for multitasking. Relatively high cost compared to budget options. 256 GB storage for ample space. May not be available in all regions. High-end features and design. Not everyone may prefer the Noir Black colour.

9. Vivo T2x 5G (Aurora Gold, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM) The Vivo T2x 5G in Aurora Gold offers a balanced combination of style and functionality with 128 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM. This smartphone caters to users seeking reliable performance and ample storage space. Its elegant design and decent memory capacity make it an attractive choice for those looking for a dependable and stylish mobile device to meet their daily needs.

Product Specifications of Vivo T2x 5G (Aurora Gold, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM): 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM

16.71 cm (6.58 inch) Full HD+ Display

50MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

Dimensity 6020 Processor

In The Box: Handset, USB Power Adapter, USB Cable, Sim Eject Tool, Phone Case, Protective Film (Applied), Documentation

Model Name: T2x 5G

Colour: Cloud Aurora Gold

Pros Cons Elegant Aurora Gold design. Limited RAM for heavy multitasking. Ample 128 GB storage capacity. May not have the latest software. Suitable for daily use. Limited availability of some apps.

10. REDMI Note 12 (Ice Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM) The REDMI Note 12 in Ice Blue offers a sleek and stylish design with 64 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM. This smartphone promises high-performance capabilities for multitasking and smooth operation. Its eye-catching colour and ample storage make it an attractive choice for those seeking a reliable and visually appealing mobile device.

Product Specifications of REDMI Note 12 (Ice Blue, 64 GB) (6 GB RAM): 6 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB

16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display

50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 13MP Front Camera

5000 mAh Battery

Snapdragon 685 Processor

In The Box: Handset, 33W Charger, USB Type-C Cable, Sim Eject Tool, Protective Case, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card

Model Name: Note 12

Colour: Cloud Ice Blue

Pros Cons Stylish Ice Blue design Limited availability of some apps Ample 64 GB storage Potentially limited customer support 6 GB RAM for smooth multitasking May lack some advanced camera features

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G (Olive, 128 GB, 8 GB RAM) Snapdragon 888 processor. 128 GB storage capacity. 5G connectivity for high-speed data. POCO M5 (Power Black, 64 GB, 4 GB RAM) Budget-friendly pricing. Decent 64 GB storage. Suitable for essential tasks. MOTOROLA G32 (Mineral Gray, 128 GB, 8 GB RAM) Stylish Mineral Gray design. 128 GB storage for ample space. 8 GB RAM for smooth multitasking. POCO M5 (Icy Blue, 128 GB, 6 GB RAM) Attractive Icy Blue design. 128 GB storage for apps and data. Good performance and versatility. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G (Green, 128 GB, 8 GB RAM) High-performance 5G connectivity. 128 GB storage capacity. Stunning design and display. realme GT 2 Pro (Steel Black, 128 GB, 8 GB RAM) Top-tier performance with Snapdragon. 128 GB storage for ample space. Elegant design and powerful hardware. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (Cloud Mint, 128 GB, 8 GB RAM) 5G connectivity for fast data speeds. 128 GB storage for apps and media. Quality camera and display. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G (Noir Black, 256 GB, 12 GB RAM) Premium 12 GB RAM for multitasking. 256 GB storage for ample space. High-end features and design. vivo T2x 5G (Aurora Gold, 128 GB, 6 GB RAM) | Elegant Aurora Gold design. 128 GB storage capacity. Suitable for daily use. REDMI Note 12 (Ice Blue, 64 GB, 6 GB RAM) Sleek Ice Blue design. 64 GB storage for apps and data. Affordable choice for essential tasks.

Best overall product The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G with Snapdragon 888 in Olive, priced at ₹32499, stands as the best overall product, combining cutting-edge technology with remarkable value. Its Snapdragon 888 chipset guarantees exceptional speed and performance, making it ideal for both productivity and gaming. With 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, it's a powerhouse for multitasking and storage needs. The stunning display and camera capture vibrant visuals, while the 5G connectivity ensures seamless online experiences. The S21 FE's premium build, coupled with Samsung's reputation for quality, offers a flagship-level experience at an attractive price, making it a top choice in its class.

Best value for money The MOTOROLA G32 in Mineral Gray, priced at just ₹9999, offers exceptional value for money. With 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM, it provides ample space and efficient multitasking. The device boasts a sleek design, quality build, and a responsive display for an immersive user experience. Its powerful performance ensures smooth app usage and gaming. The camera captures vibrant photos and videos. Coupled with Motorola's reputation for durability, this smartphone is a budget-friendly gem, making it an excellent choice for those seeking top-tier features without breaking the bank.

How to find the best smartphone? Finding the best smartphone requires a careful balance of features and budget. Start by identifying your priorities, whether it's camera quality, performance, or battery life. Research online reviews and compare specifications to shortlist models that match your needs. Consider well-established brands for reliability and customer support. Look for phones with at least 4GB RAM, a capable processor, and ample storage. Evaluate the camera setup if photography matters to you. Battery capacity is crucial for long-lasting usage. Lastly, read user feedback and seek out promotions or discounts. By doing so, you can find a smartphone that meets your expectations without breaking the bank.

FAQs Question : What is the Flipkart mobile offer? Ans : The Flipkart mobile offer is a special promotion where you can purchase a wide range of smartphones at significantly discounted prices, with some models offering discounts of up to 53% off. Question : How long is the Flipkart mobile offer available? Ans : The availability of the offer may vary, but Flipkart mobile offer often runs such promotions throughout the year. It's a good idea to check their website or app for the most up-to-date information on the offer's duration. Question : Do I need a coupon code to avail of these discounts? Ans : While some promotions may require a coupon code, many of the discounts are automatically applied to the smartphone listings. It's essential to check the specific terms and conditions of the Flipkart big billion sale. Question : Are these discounts available on all smartphone brands and models? Ans : Flipkart mobile offer typically includes a wide variety of smartphone brands and models, ranging from budget-friendly options to flagship devices. However, the selection may vary, so it's advisable to browse their website or app to see the current offerings. Question : Can I return a smartphone purchased during the Flipkart mobile offer? Ans : Generally, Flipkart mobile offer has a return policy in place, but it's essential to review their return policy terms to understand the specific conditions for returns and exchanges when purchasing during special offers.

