Flipkart Sale 2023: Enjoy exchange offer on Redmi mobiles with up to 40% off

Unlock significant savings with a Flipkart exchange offer during the Big Billion Days Sale. Exchange your old phone and get a discount on the latest Redmi devices.

The Flipkart exchange offer on Redmi mobiles is a remarkable opportunity, offering a substantial discount of up to 40% on your new purchase. This attractive offer is the chance to enhance your smartphone while benefiting from significant cost reductions. This deal guarantees optimal value for your investment, whether you are considering the current Redmi Note series, the high-performance Redmi K series, or any other Redmi model.

The Redmi smartphone has gained popularity among technology fans due to its exceptional features, performance, and impressive photography capabilities. This has been seen in the context of the Flipkart sale in 2023. The exchange offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Days event presents a mutually advantageous scenario, benefiting customers and the surroundings. This is a beneficial occasion for consumers interested in acquiring the newest Redmi smartphone while benefiting from significant cost reductions. Make the most of this time-limited opportunity to avail yourself of Flipkart's Redmi exchange offer, which allows you to adopt contemporary technology while remaining connected fashionably and cost-effectively.

1. Ice Blue Redmi Note 12 With 64 GB of storage and 6 GB of RAM, the Redmi Note 12 in Ice Blue is currently a part of an enticing Flipkart exchange offer. Take advantage of the deal, which enables you to trade in your outdated handset for the Redmi Note 12 at a discounted price. The gorgeous ice blue design gives This durable product a touch of elegance. Smooth multitasking with its 64 GB storage and 6 GB RAM. Utilise the mobile exchange offer up to 40% discount, switch to the Redmi Note 12, and benefit from a flawless, feature-rich smartphone experience at a competitive price.

Specifications of Ice Blue Redmi Note 12: Storage: 64GB

Colour: Ice Blue

Display Type: Full HD+ 120 Hz Super AMOLED Display

Display: 6.67 Inch

RAM: 6GB

Special Feature: Buy with exchange

Battery: 5000mAh

Camera; 50MP+8MP+2MP/13MP Front camera

Pros Cons Enhanced visuals It could have a mini-HDMI port Durable and strong

2. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Obsidian Black Take advantage of the Flipkart exchange offer to get the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G in an eye-catching colour with 256 GB storage for the lowest price since launch. With a 5G connection and a powerful CPU, experience flagship-level performance with a display of 6.67 Inch. This smartphone has a touch of refinement because of its attractive obsidian black finish. You have a storage capacity of 256 GB for programs, games, and entertainment. This high-end Redmi smartphone is more affordable because of Flipkart Big Billion Days 2023 offer, which enables you to exchange your old phone to upgrade your mobile to the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G at an unbelievable price.

Specifications of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Obsidian Black: Storage: 8GB RAM and 256 GB ROM

Display style: Full HD AMOLED display

Colour: Obsidian black

Special feature: Discount upto 40%

Sound: Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity technology: 5G

Pros Cons 5G Network It could have an FM radio Music Player

3. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Glacier Blue Exclusively on Flipkart, discover amazing Redmi mobile deals and get the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G in attractive glacier blue, including 256 GB of storage and a powerful 12 GB of RAM. With lightning-fast 5G connectivity and a powerful CPU, you can improve your smartphone experience and get smooth performance for gaming, multitasking, and more. Flipkart also provides a tempting exchange promotion that lets you bring in your old smartphone in return for up to 40% savings on this astonishing Redmi phone. Take advantage of the great Flipkart exchange offer to upgrade to the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and save a tonne of money. Don't miss out.

Storage: 12GB | 256GB ROM

Colour: Glacier Blue

Display: 6.67Inch

Resolution Type: Full HD+ AMOLED Display

Processor: Octa Core

Special feature: IP53 Protection

Pros Cons 5G Network It could have better battery backup Octa-core processor

4. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G in sleek Onyx Black Accept the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G in stylish onyx black, with a spacious 256 GB storage capacity and a powerful 12 GB RAM, available only on Flipkart during the much-awaited Big Billion Days 2023. With its powerful CPU, this powerhouse guarantees flawless 5G connectivity and excellent performance. Additionally, Flipkart offers an alluring exchange promotion that enables you to trade in your old phone and save up to 40% on this premium Redmi smartphone. Don't miss this fantastic chance to get the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G at an extraordinary price during the Flipkart exchange offer.

Specifications of Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G in sleek Onyx Black: Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display

Storage: 8GB RAM| 256GB ROM

Battery: 5000mAh

Sensor: 50MP Sony IMX sensor

Processor type: Mediatek dimensity 1080

Camera: Triple camera setup

Pros Cons Upto 40% discount on exchange offer It could have a hybrid SIM slot Octa-core processor

5. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G in stylish Arctic White Introducing the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G in modern arctic white, with a big 256 GB storage capacity and a stunning 12 GB RAM, which will be exclusively available on Flipkart big billion days 2023 during the launch of much-awaited exchange offer discount. With the help of a tempting exchange promotion from Flipkart, you can get up to 40% off this premium Redmi gadget by exchanging your old smartphone. Take advantage of the great Flipkart exchange offer during the offer to upgrade to the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and get a considerable discount.

Camera: 200MP + 8MP + 2MP | 16MP Front Camera

Battery: 4980mAh

Display: 16.94 cm (6.67 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED Display

Design: Slim and Stylish

Colour: Arctic White

Storage: 12GB RAM and 256 GB ROM

Special Feature: IP53 Protection, 3.5 mm Headphone Jack, Dolby Vision

Pros Cons Special camera It could have an auto-call recording feature MediaTek Dimesity 1080 processor

6. Redmi 12 in stylish Jade Black 4GB RAM On Flipkart, you can get the Redmi 12 in stylish Jade black with 128 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM for an incredible price. When you trade in your old smartphone, take advantage of a special Flipkart exchange offer and save up to 40%. Upgrade to an effortless fusion of performance and elegance. This smartphone is a must-have since it has enough storage and fluid multitasking skills. Exchange your outdated phone for a new one to enter the world of cutting-edge technology without going over budget. Don't miss out on this fantastic bargain. Please take advantage of this big billion days quickly before it expires.

Specifications of Redmi 12 in stylish Jade Black 4GB RAM: Colour: Jade black

Display: 6.79 inch FHD+ 90Hz adaptive sync

OS: Android 13

Storage: 4GB RAM and 128 GB ROM

Camera: 50MP+8MP+2MP

Connectivity: 4G

Pros Cons Google Chrome browser It could have a mini-HDMI port Battery capacity 5000mAh

7. Redmi Note 12 Lunar Black colour Discover the Redmi Note 12 on Flipkart for an incredible price, with a stylish lunar black colour, a spacious 64 GB of storage, and an efficient 6 GB of RAM. Utilise the special Flipkart exchange offer to receive a significant discount of up to 40% on your new smartphone when you exchange your old one. The mobile gives your look a sense of elegance. Don't let this chance go; exchange your old phone and save a great deal of money, which makes the Redmi Note 12 a cheap option. Please take advantage of this limited-time deal on Flipkart before it expires.

Storage: 6 GB RAM | 64 GB ROM | Expandable to 1 TB

Display: 6.67 inch) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display

Colour: Lunar black

Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 13MP Front Camera

Processor: Snapdragon 685 Processor

OS: Android 13

Special Feature: IP53 Protection, Secondary Mic for Noise Cancellation, UFS 2.2

Bluetooth version: v5.0

Pros Cons Octa-core Processor It could Battery capacity 5000mAh Have a hybrid SIM slot

8. Redmi 11 Prime Peppy Purple Discover the vivid world of the Redmi 11 Prime in lovely peppy purple, which is available on Flipkart for a fantastic price and comes with 128 GB of storage and a powerful 6 GB of RAM. With the exclusive Flipkart exchange offer of up to 40% off, you may exchange your old smartphone and receive significant discounts, maximising your savings. The Redmi 11 Prime offers smooth multitasking and plenty of storage. Don't miss this fantastic chance to upgrade your smartphone experience without going over budget by exchanging your old phone. There isn't much time left for this deal, so act quickly.

Memory: 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable Up to 512 GB

Display: 6.58 inch) Full HD+ Display

Camera: 50MP + 2MP + 2MP | 8MP Front Camera

Processor: Helio G99 Processor

Colour: Peppy purple

Bluetooth: v5.3

Special features: Corning Gorilla Glass, AI Face Unlock, Hi-Res Audio

Pros Cons Capacitive touch screen Camera could be better MIUI 13 user interface

9. Redmi Note 12 in Sunrise Gold Offering the attractive Redmi Note 12 in Sunrise Gold from Flipkart comes with a powerful 6 GB RAM and a spacious 128 GB storage. With this exclusive Flipkart exchange offer, you may increase your savings by receiving a substantial price reduction of up to 40% when you exchange your old smartphone. Enjoy the flawless functioning and sufficient storage of Redmi Note 12 and the classy Sunrise Gold colour. You only have a little time to take advantage of this deal. Hence, act soon.

Specifications of Redmi Note 12 in Sunrise Gold: Storage: 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM | Expandable to 1 TB

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display

Camera: 50MP + 8MP + 2MP | 13MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000mah

Processor: Snapdragon 685 Processor

Special feature: Enhanced visuals

Pros Cons Capacitive touch screen Camera could be better 1200 Nits brightness

10. Redmi Note 12 5G Frosted Green Colour Discover the innovative Redmi Note 12 5G with a 256 GB storage capacity and adequate 8 GB RAM, all at an incredible price on Flipkart exchange offer to make the most of your savings, upto 40% discount when you exchange your previous smartphone. With the Redmi Note 12 5G, you can immerse yourself in a world of blazing-fast internet and enough storage. Your gadget gains a touch of refinement in the frosted green colour and transitions to future mobile technology while saving a lot of money. This deal is only valid briefly, so don't delay and make the smart choice.

Specifications of Redmi Note 12 5G Frosted Green Colour: Storage: 8 GB RAM | 256 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 1 TB

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED Display

Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP | 13MP Front Camera

Battery: 5000mah

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 Processor

OS: Android 12

Bluetooth: v5.1

Special Feature: UFS 2.2, IP53 Protection

Pros Cons Operating system Android 12 Camera could be better Crystal clear picture quality

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Ice Blue Redmi Note 12 AMOLED Display Snapdragon 685 Processor 13 MP front camera Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G Obsidian Black AMOLED display Slim and stylish 50 MP Sony IMX 766 Sensor Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G Glacier Blue IMX766 sensor 5G connectivity 7.98 mm of thickness Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G in sleek Onyx Black 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM 5G connectivity AMOLED display Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G in stylish Arctic White 256GB ROM and 12GB RAM AMOLED display 5G connectivity Redmi 12 in stylish Jade Black 4GB RAM 6.79-inch display FHD Premium glass finish Long battery life Redmi Note 12 Lunar Black colour Sleek and stylish design Long-lasting battery Captivating photos Redmi 11 Prime Peppy Purple 6GB RAM Helio G99 processor Hi-Res audio support Redmi Note 12 in Sunrise Gold AMOLED display 7.8mm thickness 6.67inch display Redmi Note 12 5G Frosted Green Colour AMOLED display 5G Connectivity Frosted green colour

Best overall product The Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G in arctic white is the epitome of smartphone brilliance. It is a prime example of cutting-edge technology, including 5G capabilities and a powerful CPU. Its streamlined form is made more elegant by the Arctic White colour, providing a flair touch. In addition to being aesthetically pleasing, its top-notch features guarantee a flawless user experience, from super-fast connectivity to outstanding performance. Take advantage of the Flipkart exchange offer to upgrade at an unbelievable price with the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G in Arctic White, fusing sophistication, speed, and innovation. Maintain a lead in both style and content.

Best value for the money The Redmi Note 12 in lunar black defines outstanding value for money. At its price range, this smartphone provides an unrivalled experience because of its flawless design and functionality fusion. Beneath its appealing exterior is a potent performance bundle that guarantees fluid multitasking and an intuitive user interface. With Flipkart's limited-time offer, you're investing in an improved lifestyle without going over budget in addition to a smartphone. The Redmi Note 12 in lunar black is a smartphone that genuinely delivers and unlocks the ideal blend of cost and quality.

How to get the best Redmi mobile in exchange for your old mobile? Follow these procedures to buy the greatest Redmi smartphone through an exchange. To determine the worth of your old mobile, first evaluate its brand, model, and state. During special occasions like Flipkart's big billion days, which provide Redmi exchange discounts, visit Flipkart. Choose the exchange option and choose the required Redmi model. Give a thorough review of your old mobile device. The computed exchange rate will reduce the cost of the new Redmi smartphone. To obtain the most value, ensure the old cell phone is in the specified condition. Finish the deal to get an amazing upgrade at a considerable discount.

FAQs Question : What is the Redmi exchange offer during Flipkart's Big Billion Days? Ans : During the Flipkart Big Billion Days, the Redmi exchange offer allows customers to trade in their old smartphones and receive a discount when purchasing a new Redmi device. Question : How do I avail the Redmi exchange offer on Flipkart? Ans : To avail of the Redmi exchange, offer on Flipkart, select the Redmi smartphone you wish to purchase, choose the exchange option, provide details of your old phone, and calculate the exchange value. Question : Is the exchange offer applicable to all Redmi models? Ans : The exchange offer generally applies to a wide range of Redmi models during Flipkart's Big Billion Days. Specific eligibility may vary based on the model and the ongoing promotion. Question : Can I exchange a phone from a different brand for a Redmi smartphone? Ans : You can exchange a phone from a different brand and use the exchange value to purchase a new Redmi smartphone during the exchange offer on Flipkart. Question : Is there a limit on the number of phones I can exchange during the offer? Ans : The exchange offer usually has a limit of one old phone per new smartphone purchase. The terms and conditions of the offer may vary, so it's advisable to check them during the sale.

