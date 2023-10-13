As the seasons change, and we transition into colder months, there's nothing quite as comforting as a steaming hot shower or the convenience of warm water for your kitchen chores. Enter the trusted kitchen geyser—a home appliance that ensures you have access to hot water whenever you need it. And what could be better than securing this essential appliance at unbeatable prices? The Flipkart Sale 2023 comes to the rescue with an exclusive opportunity for homeowners to upgrade their kitchens and bathrooms with the best kitchen geysers available in the market. With discounts of up to 62% on a wide range of geyser models, this sale is all set to redefine your comfort and convenience.

1. AO Smith 3 L Instant Water Geyser

The AO Smith 3 L Instant Water Geyser is a compact and efficient solution for your kitchen's hot water needs. With the convenience of instant hot water, this geyser is a perfect fit for your kitchen, ensuring quick and hassle-free water heating. It's designed to provide hot water in a matter of minutes, making it ideal for a busy kitchen environment. This geyser boasts a 3-litre capacity, suitable for serving multiple users for tasks like dishwashing and handwashing. With a pressure rating of 6.5 bar, it's well-suited for use in high-rise buildings, delivering consistent performance. The vertical design of this geyser allows it to fit easily into your kitchen without taking up too much wall space. Plus, features like an Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker, Thermal Cutoff, and a copper heating element ensure safe and reliable operation.

Specifications of AO Smith 3 L Instant Water Geyser:

Rated Pressure: 6.5 Bar

Temperature Range: 25-65 degrees Celsius

Adjustable Thermostat: No

Water Flow Rate: 180 L/hr

Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker: Yes

Thermal Cutoff: Yes

Heating Element: Copper

Multi Function Valve: Yes

Body Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Tank Material: Stainless Steel

Tank Insulation Material: PUF

Power Consumption: 3000 W

Power Requirement: 230V/50Hz

Pros Cons Instant hot water for kitchen use Not suitable for providing hot water to multiple points simultaneously Compact and space-saving vertical design Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker and Thermal Cutoff for safety Copper heating element for efficient heating Suitable for high-rise buildings with a 6.5 bar pressure rating

2. Crompton 5 L Instant Water Geyser

The Crompton Juno 5 L Instant Water Heater is an excellent choice for your kitchen, especially when the Flipkart Sale 2023 is offering unbeatable deals. With a 5-litre capacity, it can serve more users for various tasks. This geyser can handle a pressure rating of up to 6.5 bars, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. It offers quick heating with its 3000 W copper heating element. The robust and heat-resistant body ensures long-term usage, and it incorporates four-level safety features, providing seamless and safe operation.

Specifications of Crompton 5 L Instant Water Geyser:

Capacity: 5 litres

Pressure Rating: 6.5 bars

Adjustable Thermostat: No

Heating Element: Copper

Multi Function Valve: Yes

Body Material: High-quality engineered polymer

Tank Material: Stainless Steel

Power Consumption: 3000 W

Power Requirement: 230V/50Hz

Pros Cons Quick heating No adjustable thermostat Suitable for high-rise Not suitable for high consumption requirement Durable and rust-resistant Four-level safety features

3. Hindware 3 L Storage Water Geyser

The Hindware 3 L Storage Water Geyser is a convenient solution for your bathroom, offering storage for heated water. With its 3-litre capacity, it's suitable for serving multiple users. This geyser can handle a pressure rating of up to 6.5 bars, making it perfect for high-rise buildings. The geyser features a durable stainless steel tank and a 3000 W high-grade copper heating element for quick hot water. It also incorporates safety features like an immersed thermostat and pressure release valve. You can make the most of the Flipkart Sale 2023 and bring this water heater to your home.

Specifications of Hindware 3 L Storage Water Geyser:

Capacity: 3 litres

Pressure Rating: 6.5 bars

Adjustable Thermostat: Yes

Heating Element: Copper

Multi Function Valve: Yes

Body Material: Engineered polymer

Tank Material: Stainless Steel

Power Consumption: 3000 W

Power Requirement: 230V/50Hz

Pros Cons Quick heating Not suitable for heavy demands Suitable for high-rise Durable tank and heating element Safety features for protection

4. AO Smith 3 L Instant Water Geyser

The AO Smith 3 L Instant Water Geyser is a reliable choice for quick water heating in your kitchen. With a 3-litre capacity, it's perfect for small households and saves energy. During the Flipkart Sale 2023, you can enjoy significant discounts on this appliance. This geyser boasts a high pressure rating of 8 bars, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. Its vertical design maximizes wall space utilization. The Blue Diamond technology ensures the inner tank's durability by preventing corrosion. The Incoloy heating element further enhances longevity.

Specifications of AO Smith 3 L Instant Water Geyser:

Capacity: 3 litres

Pressure Rating: 8 bars

Temperature Range: 25-65 degrees Celsius

Adjustable Thermostat: No

Heating Element: Incoloy with Blue Glass formulation

Multi Function Valve: No

Body Material: Heavy-gauge Alloy Steel

Pros Cons Quick water heating No adjustable thermostat Suitable for high-rise buildings Corrosion-resistant tank

5. Crompton 3 L Instant Water Geyser

The Crompton Juno 3 L Instant Water Heater is perfect for your kitchen, ensuring quick water heating whenever you need it. With a 3000 W high-grade copper heating element, you can enjoy rapid performance. The geyser can withstand up to 6.5 kg/cm2 pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. Its sturdy, rust-resistant body ensures long-lasting use. Safety features include a stem thermostat, automatic thermal cut-off, pressure release valve, and a fusible plug. The high-quality stainless steel tank with a single weld line minimizes the risk of leakage. The LED indicators let you know when the water is ready to use. Make the most of the Flipkart Sale 2023 to grab this efficient water heater at a great price.

Specifications of Crompton 3 L Instant Water Geyser:

Capacity: 3 L

Pressure Rating: 6.5 Bar

High-Grade Copper Heating Element: 3000 W

Rustproof Body

Safety Features: Stem Thermostat, Automatic Thermal Cut-off, Pressure Release Valve, Fusible Plug

Pros Cons Quick water heating Limited capacity Suitable for high-rise buildings Rust-resistant and durable Multiple safety features Efficient LED indicators

6. BAJAJ 3 L Instant Water Geyser

The Bajaj 3 L Instant Water Geyser is designed for your kitchen, offering quick water heating with a 3000 W high-quality copper heating element. Make the most of the Flipkart Sale 2023 to grab this efficient water heater at a great price. With a high-quality corrosion-resistant stainless steel tank and ABS body, it offers long-lasting performance. This geyser ensures safety by protecting against pressure build-up and water splashes. Equipped with a copper-sheathed heating element, it efficiently transmits heat from the power supply to the water. LED indicators for power status and heating make it easy to know when it's ready for use.

Specifications of BAJAJ 3 L Instant Water Geyser:

Capacity: 3 L

Pressure Rating: 8 Bars

Copper-sheathed Heating Element

Pros Cons Quick water heating Limited capacity Corrosion-resistant stainless steel tank Safety features Efficient copper heating element LED indicators

7. Sansui 5 L Instant Water Geyser with Pipes

Make the most of the Flipkart Sale 2023 to enhance your hot water supply with the Sansui Instant geyser. It ensures you get hot water in minutes with its heavy-gauge copper heating element, heating up to 40°C in just three minutes. The robust inner tank is made of corrosion-resistant stainless steel, ensuring durability. With a pressure tolerance of up to 6.5 bars, it's ideal for apartments and multi-story buildings. Safety features include an auto mode, a safety release valve, and multiple safety layers, ensuring both safety and energy efficiency.

Specifications of Sansui 5 L Instant Water Geyser:

Capacity: 5 L

Pressure Rating: 6.5 Bar

Copper Heating Element

Pros Cons Quick water heating Limited capacity Durable and corrosion-resistant tank Suitable for high-pressure settings Energy-efficient and safe Fast and efficient heating

8. Orient Electric 5.5 L Instant Water Geyser

The Orient Electric Instant Water Heater is suitable for low- and mid-rise buildings, with a pressure compatibility of up to 6.5 bars. Make the most of the Flipkart Sale 2023 to enhance your hot water supply. Its durable stainless steel tank ensures a long lifespan. Safety features, including a pressure release valve, anti-siphon valve, and three-pin plug, guarantee safety and efficiency. The geyser's glass wool insulation offers excellent heat retention, ensuring hot water stays warm for extended periods.

Specifications of Orient Electric 5.5 L Instant Water Geyser:

Capacity: 5.5 L

Pressure Rating: 6.5 Bar

Glass Wool Insulation

Pros Cons Suitable for low- and mid-rise buildings Limited capacity Durable stainless steel tank Enhanced safety features Excellent heat retention Energy-efficient

