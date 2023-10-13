Flipkart Sale 2023: Want gaming monitor under 10,000? Get up to 54% off

Flipkart sale 2023 brings a golden chance for all the gamers to upgrade their gaming experience with budget gaming monitors under ₹10,000. Get up to 54% off on renowned brands and models. Upgrade your gaming setup today with Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

This sale brings a delightful surprise for gamers on a quest for an affordable gaming monitor. If you've been seeking a way to enhance your gaming setup without breaking the bank, this is your golden opportunity. In the world of gaming, 2023 is destined to be a year of groundbreaking advancements, and the Flipkart Sale 2023 is the gateway to these innovations. From high refresh rates and rapid response times to sharp resolutions, these gaming monitors bring excellence within reach. And, the most thrilling part is that you can now acquire a gaming monitor under ₹10,000 with a spectacular discount of up to 54% off.

Elevate your gaming experience, explore uncharted territories, and conquer new horizons with a gaming monitor that offers unparalleled precision and performance. The Flipkart Sale 2023 is the ultimate destination for gamers looking to invest wisely and experience gaming like never before. With stunning visuals, seamless graphics, and impressive response times, your gaming world will transform into an endless realm of possibilities.

Join us as we delve into the realm of gaming monitors under ₹10,000 and unveil the exceptional deals and discounts that the Flipkart Sale 2023 brings. Whether you're an aspiring eSports champion or a casual gamer, this sale has something for everyone. Get ready to embark on your gaming journey with the best in visuals, technology, and savings. Your dream gaming setup is just a click away!

1. SAMSUNG 24-inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS Panel with 3-Sided Borderless Display, Game & Free Sync Mode, Eye Saver Mode & Flicker Free Monitor

The Samsung 24-inch Full HD LED Monitor is a stellar choice for gamers and professionals alike, and with Flipkart Sale 2023, it's now even more attractive. The IPS panel provides stunning visuals, and the 3-sided borderless display adds a modern touch to your workspace. You'll appreciate the eye-saver mode and flicker-free technology, ensuring a comfortable viewing experience even during extended gaming sessions. With AMD Free Sync and a 75Hz refresh rate, you can say goodbye to screen tearing. Plus, it offers multiple connectivity options with HDMI and D-sub ports, making it a versatile addition to your setup.

Screen Resolution Type: Full HD

Brightness: 250 nits

Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

HDMI Ports: 1

AMD Free Sync for tear-free gaming

Pros Cons Crisp and clear visuals No built-in speakers 3-sided borderless design Limited connectivity options Eye-saver mode AMD Free Sync support

2. Acer NITRO 21.5-inch Full HD LED Backlit VA Panel with Acer Display Widget, Acer VisionCare, Tilt-able Stand, 2X2W Inbuilt Speaker, VESA wall mount support Gaming Monitor With the Acer Nitro 21.5-inch Full HD Gaming Monitor, your gaming experience gets an upgrade. This monitor syncs its refresh rate with your computer's frame rate, thanks to AMD FreeSync technology, reducing choppy gameplay and image tearing. The VA panel offers vibrant visuals with a 100Hz refresh rate and quick 1ms response time, ensuring smooth and responsive gaming. Its frameless design provides an immersive view, and built-in speakers enhance your gaming experience. This monitor is VESA wall-mountable and also comes with Acer VisionCare features, making it perfect for those long gaming sessions. During the Flipkart Sale 2023, it's a deal you shouldn't miss!

Screen Resolution Type: Full HD

Brightness: 250 nits

AMD FreeSync technology

Tilt-able stand

Pros Cons Fast and responsive gaming No height adjustment Frameless design Smaller screen size Built-in speakers AMD Free Sync support

Also read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Looking for iPad? Get discounts up to 34% 3. Acer 23.6 inch Curved Full HD VA Panel with VESA Mount Support, 1500R Curvature, HDMI 1.4, Integrated Speakers Gaming Monitor The Acer ED240Q Gaming Monitor offers an immersive gaming experience. With a 23.6-inch curved Full HD VA panel and a 1500R curvature, you get a wide field of view and authentic colours. This monitor incorporates AMD FreeSync technology, ensuring smooth gameplay without screen tearing. A rapid response time of 1 ms and a 75 Hz refresh rate further enhance your gaming sessions. AMD FreeSync minimizes interruptions during gameplay, providing clear visuals. With a sleek ZeroFrame design, this monitor eliminates excessive bezels and enhances your view. The ED240Q is VESA mount-compatible for flexible setup options, making it a fantastic choice during the Flipkart Sale 2023.

Specifications of Acer 23.6-inch Curved Full HD Gaming Monitor: Panel Type: VA Panel

Brightness: 250 nits

Response Time: 1 ms | Refresh Rate: 75 Hz

1500R curvature

Integrated speakers

Pros Cons Curved display for immersion HDMI 1.4 might limit inputs Quick 1ms response time No height adjustment ZeroFrame design AMD Free Sync support

4. SAMSUNG 24 inch Curved Full HD VA Panel with Game Mode, Low Input Lag, Eye Saver Mode & Flicker Free Full Immersion Gaming Monitor {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Samsung Gaming Monitor offers a full immersion gaming experience. With a 24-inch curved Full HD VA panel, you get realistic visuals and true colours. This monitor incorporates AMD FreeSync technology, ensuring seamless gameplay without screen tearing. It has a fast 4 ms response time and an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for fast-paced games. The monitor's Game Mode optimizes settings for various game genres, while Low Input Lag mode minimizes delay between input and display. Additionally, the Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-free technology reduce eye strain during extended gaming sessions. This monitor's dynamic refresh rate allows you to switch between 60 Hz, 100 Hz, and 120 Hz, depending on the game's requirements.

Specifications of Samsung 24-inch Curved Full HD Gaming Monitor: Panel Type: VA Panel

Brightness: 250 nits

Response Time: 4 ms | Refresh Rate: 144 Hz

Curved display for immersive gaming

Game Mode for optimal game settings

Eye Saver Mode and Flicker-free technology

Pros Cons High 144 Hz refresh rate No built-in speakers Game Mode for optimized settings Not height-adjustable Reduces eye strain with Eye Saver Mode Dynamic refresh rate

5. MSI 23.8 inch Full HD IPS Panel Wide Colour Gamut, Anti-Flicker & Less Blue Light Esports Gaming Monitor

Specifications of MSI G2422: Panel Type: IPS Panel

Screen Resolution Type: Full HD

Response Time: 1 ms

Refresh Rate: 170 Hz

Maximum Refresh Rate: 170 Hz

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Connectivity: HDMI, Display Port

Audio Jacks: Audio Out (No inbuilt speakers)

Additional Features: No inbuilt webcam

Pros Cons Wide color gamut for vivid visuals Lacks inbuilt speakers Rapid 1ms response time No webcam for video calls High 170Hz refresh rate

6. MarQ by Flipkart 24 inch Full HD IPS Panel Gaming Monitor The MarQ by Flipkart 24FHDMIQII2G gaming monitor is a gamer's dream come true, and it's now available at a special price during Flipkart Sale 2023. With a 24-inch Full HD IPS panel, this monitor offers a bright and clear display. The star of the show is its exceptional 165Hz refresh rate, ensuring that you enjoy ultra-smooth and responsive visuals, making it perfect for fast-paced gaming and high-speed action movies. The monitor's large colour gamut enriches the images, creating vivid and lifelike visuals. It comes with multiple connectivity options and features a sleek bezel-less design for an immersive experience. The calibrated mode switching allows you to tailor the display settings to suit your preferences, whether you're gaming or watching movies.

Screen Resolution Type: Full HD

Brightness: 250 nits

Refresh Rate: 165 Hz

HDMI Ports: 1

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Contrast Ratio: 100000000:1 (Dynamic)

Audio Jacks: Audio Out

Wall Mount Standard: VESA

Pros Cons Impressive 165Hz refresh rate Lacks an inbuilt webcam Vibrant color gamut for vivid visuals Multiple connectivity options Sleek and immersive bezel-less design Calibrated mode switching for preferences

Also read: Flipkart Sale 2023: Check out latest discounts of up to 61% on top quality tablets 7. HP 23.6 inch Curved Full HD LED Backlit VA Panel Gaming Monitor The HP X24c gaming monitor is designed to enhance your gaming experience, and you can grab it at a special price during Flipkart Sale 2023. This 23.6-inch curved monitor features a Full HD VA panel that provides vivid and immersive visuals. With a 144Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time, it ensures smooth and uninterrupted gaming sessions. The monitor's VA panel offers a contrast ratio of 3000:1, delivering deep blacks and vibrant colours. It features multiple connectivity options and a stand that allows for tilt adjustments. The X24c is an excellent choice for gamers who want a curved display that envelops them in their favourite games.

Specifications of HP X24c: Panel Type: VA Panel

Brightness: 300 Nits

Response Time: 4 ms

HDMI Ports: 1

Maximum Refresh Rate: 144 Hz (Analog)

Contrast Ratio: 3000:1

Connectivity: HDMI, Display Port

Pros Cons Curved display for immersive gaming No headphone jack High 144Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming Strong 3000:1 contrast ratio for vibrant visuals Multiple connectivity options Tilt adjustment for comfortable viewing

8. MarQ by Flipkart 22-inch Full HD LED Backlit TN Panel Gaming Monitor The MarQ 22FHDMTQII5G gaming monitor offers a seamless gaming experience, making it a great pick during Flipkart Sale 2023. Equipped with AMD FreeSync Premium technology, it dynamically adjusts refresh rates to ensure smooth gameplay, eliminating screen tearing during intense gaming sessions. With a blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, this monitor delivers clear and smooth image frames, perfect for high-speed gaming and intense work. Its distinctive game plus function enhances your gaming experience, and the TN display panel ensures sharp, crystal-clear visuals. Multiple connectivity options, including DisplayPort and HDMI, provide flexibility, and the 3.5mm audio output allows you to connect external audio devices for an enhanced gaming setup.

Specifications of MarQ 22FHDMTQII5G: Panel Type: TN Panel

Brightness: 250 nits

Response Time: 1 ms

Seamless Gaming Interface with AMD FreeSync

Blazing-fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time

Compatible Connectivity Options: DisplayPort, HDMI, 3.5mm audio output

Pros Cons AMD FreeSync for smooth gameplay TN panel may have limited viewing angles High 144Hz refresh rate for fluid visuals 3.5mm audio output instead of built-in speakers Quick 1ms response time for clear images Distinctive game plus function for enhanced gaming Versatile connectivity options

Best value for money The Acer NITRO 21.5-inch Full HD LED Backlit VA Panel Gaming Monitor stands out as the best value for money. Offering a frameless design, AMD FreeSync technology, a rapid 100Hz refresh rate, and a quick 1ms response time, it provides a top-tier gaming experience without breaking the bank. With a full HD resolution and wide NTSC colour gamut, it delivers exceptional visuals for a competitive price.

