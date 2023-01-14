Flipkart Big Saving Days is now live for Plus members. As part of the sale, the Walmart-owned e-commerce site has listed Apple iPhone 14 at its ‘lowest-ever’ price. The smartphone’s 128GB storage model is available at a discounted price of ₹66,999. There is an additional discount of up to 10% on ICICI Bank and CitiBank cards.

Apple iPhone 14 was launched in September last year. It comes with a starting price of ₹79,900 for 128GB storage model. But in the ongoing sale, it is available with flat 14% off on Flipkart. Similarly, the phone’s 256GB and 512GB models are selling at discounted price of ₹76,999 and ₹96,999, respectively.

If you have been eyeing the latest iPhone, then now is one of the best times to buy the smartphone. Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue are the colour options of the Apple iPhone 14.

Apple iPhone 14 features

Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection and is resistant to spills and splashes. Powering the device is the Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhone 14.

To perform camera duties, the handset house a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance. Apple offers a new Action mode for smooth video that adjusts shakes, motion, and vibrations when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Additionally, these smartphones have a Cinematic mode which allows users to capture 4K at 30 fps and 24 fps.

Apple iPhone 14 is equipped with crash detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite but only for US and Canada for now. This crash detection on iphone can detect a severe car crash and dial emergency services.