Flipkart sale: Apple iPhone 14 available at its ‘lowest-ever’ price2 min read . Updated: 14 Jan 2023, 10:45 AM IST
- Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The phone’s screen has a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels.
Flipkart Big Saving Days is now live for Plus members. As part of the sale, the Walmart-owned e-commerce site has listed Apple iPhone 14 at its ‘lowest-ever’ price. The smartphone’s 128GB storage model is available at a discounted price of ₹66,999. There is an additional discount of up to 10% on ICICI Bank and CitiBank cards.