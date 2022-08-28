Flipkart sale: Best deals on smartphones available under ₹15,0002 min read . Updated: 28 Aug 2022, 06:47 PM IST
- We have a tailored a list of phones that are available under ₹15,000 after discount in the ongoing Flipkart sale
Listen to this article
Flipkart is back with another sale on its platform. Called the Big Bachat Dhamaal, the sale offers discount on a range of products across categories like smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices. If you are looking to buy a budget phone, then we have a tailored a list of phones that are available under ₹15,000 on Flipkart right now