Flipkart sale: Best deals on smartphones available under 15,000

Flipkart sale: Best deals on smartphones available under ₹15,0002 min read . 06:47 PM IST
- We have a tailored a list of phones that are available under ₹15,000 after discount in the ongoing Flipkart sale
Flipkart is back with another sale on its platform. Called the Big Bachat Dhamaal, the sale offers discount on a range of products across categories like smartphones, laptops and other electronic devices. If you are looking to buy a budget phone, then we have a tailored a list of phones that are available under ₹15,000 on Flipkart right now
Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G is selling at a discounted price of ₹12,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone got a price drop of ₹4,000 during the sale. The handset comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and has a 6.6-inch full HD+ display. The device is backed by 5,000mAh battery and offers 50MP triple camera system at the back.
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
Samsung Galaxy F23 5G can be purchased at ₹13,249 on Flipkart. It is listed at ₹16,999 right now. The e-tailer is giving 10% instant discount of up to ₹250 on SBI Mastercard Debit Card. In addition, there is ₹1,000 on ICICI Bank card purchases. Flipkart Axis Bank card holders can get 5% cashback on the phone’s purchase.
Motorola G60
Motorola G60 is available at ₹14,999 on Flipkart. The smartphone is up for grabs with a discount of 31% on its original price. The e-commerce platform is also giving 10% instant discount on SBI Mastercard Debit Cards transactions. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 5G processor and houses a 6,000mAh battery.
Realme 9 5G
Realme 9 5G can be purchased at a starting price of ₹13,999 in the ongoing Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal sale. It is available with 15% off on its original price. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The device has a 48MP primary camera at the back paired with dual 2MP sensors. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP camera at the front.
Micromax IN Note 2
Micromax IN Note 2 is currently available at ₹13,499 on Flipkart. The device has received a price cut of 25% on its original price. The smartphone comes powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor and features a side mounted fingerprint scanner to securely unlock the device. There is a 16MP selfie camera at the front and a 48MP quad camera on the back for imaging duties.
