Flipkart is conducting a special sale aimed at students. The e-commerce platform is conducting the 'Back to College' sale from 21 June to 24 June. The sale will offer discounts on study from home essentials such as laptops, monitors, headphones, tablets, power banks and more.

Flipkart will also be offering a 10% instant discount for buyers making the purchase using HDFC Credit cards and no-cost EMIs. The e-commerce giant is also offering a flat ₹750 off for verified students.

Buyers can get protection for their device with Flipkart's Complete Protection plans that start from ₹799. The company will also be offering an exchange discount of ₹7,000 and also provide no-Cost EMI of up to 9 months.

Laptop discounts

HP 15s Ryzen 3 with 8GB RAM and 1TB of HDD will be available at ₹ 36,490.

36,490. Asus VivoBook i5 with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD is selling at a price of ₹ 55,990.

55,990. Mi Notebook 14 with Cire i5 10 Gen is selling at ₹ 43,990.

43,990. Asus VivoBook Core i3 with 4GB RAM and 1TB HDD is selling at ₹ 37,990.

Gaming Laptops

Lenovo Core i5 with 3GB graphic card will be selling at a price of ₹ 48,990.

48,990. Acer Aspire 5 Ryzen 5 with 8GB RAM and 512GB of SSD is priced at ₹ 50,990

50,990 HP Pavillion Ryzen 5 with NVIDIA GTX 1650 is selling at just ₹ 49,990.

49,990. MSI GP65 Leopard with NVIDIA RTX 2060 has been priced at ₹ 1,04,999.

Flipkart is offering up to 45% off on normal as well as gaming monitors. Education tablets will also be available with up to 45% discount. Bluetooth headphones and earbuds are also selling with up to 60% discount.

Laptop and keyboard prices start at ₹329 during the sale. Flipkart is also offering printers starting at a price of ₹2,199.









Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.