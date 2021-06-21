Flipkart sale for students: Up to 80% discount on laptops, monitors, headphones

Flipkart sale for students: Up to 80% discount on laptops, monitors, headphones2 min read . 06:22 PM IST
- Buyers can get protection for their device with Flipkart's Complete Protection plans that start from ₹799
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Flipkart is conducting a special sale aimed at students. The e-commerce platform is conducting the 'Back to College' sale from 21 June to 24 June. The sale will offer discounts on study from home essentials such as laptops, monitors, headphones, tablets, power banks and more.
Flipkart is conducting a special sale aimed at students. The e-commerce platform is conducting the 'Back to College' sale from 21 June to 24 June. The sale will offer discounts on study from home essentials such as laptops, monitors, headphones, tablets, power banks and more.
Flipkart will also be offering a 10% instant discount for buyers making the purchase using HDFC Credit cards and no-cost EMIs. The e-commerce giant is also offering a flat ₹750 off for verified students.
Flipkart will also be offering a 10% instant discount for buyers making the purchase using HDFC Credit cards and no-cost EMIs. The e-commerce giant is also offering a flat ₹750 off for verified students.
Buyers can get protection for their device with Flipkart's Complete Protection plans that start from ₹799. The company will also be offering an exchange discount of ₹7,000 and also provide no-Cost EMI of up to 9 months.
Laptop discounts
Gaming Laptops
Flipkart is offering up to 45% off on normal as well as gaming monitors. Education tablets will also be available with up to 45% discount. Bluetooth headphones and earbuds are also selling with up to 60% discount.
Laptop and keyboard prices start at ₹329 during the sale. Flipkart is also offering printers starting at a price of ₹2,199.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!