Flipkart sale offers Nothing Phone 1 for 28,999: Here’s how to avail discount

Flipkart, an e-commerce giant is offering Nothing Phone 1 on sale tomorrow at 12 PM with up to ₹5,000 discount. There would also be an additional exchange offer available on the platform which would bring the price further down by up to ₹3,000. This limited time ‘Catch Me If You Can Sale’ is likely to give intentional buyers an opportunity to get their hands on Nothing Phone 1 ahead of the upcoming Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2022 which would begin from Friday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}