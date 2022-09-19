Flipkart sale offers Nothing Phone 1 for 28,999: Here’s how to avail discount

The Nothing Phone 1 will be available for a discounted price on Flipkart on September 20 from 12 PM. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank customers will be able to get a 10 per cent instant discount on the top purchase of this handset during the sale.
Flipkart, an e-commerce giant is offering Nothing Phone 1 on sale tomorrow at 12 PM with up to ₹5,000 discount. There would also be an additional exchange offer available on the platform which would bring the price further down by up to ₹3,000. This limited time ‘Catch Me If You Can Sale’ is likely to give intentional buyers an opportunity to get their hands on Nothing Phone 1 ahead of the upcoming Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale 2022 which would begin from Friday.
Nothing Phone 1: Details on flash price and offers
The Nothing Phone 1 will be available for a discounted price on Flipkart on September 20 from 12PM. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank customers will be able to get a 10 per cent instant discount on the top purchase of this handset during the sale. This will bring the effective starting price down to ₹28,999. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer discount of up to ₹3,000 on this smartphone.
Currently, the prices of the Nothing Phone 1 starts at ₹33,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant costs ₹36,999 and the 12GB RAM with 256GB storage is priced at ₹39,999.
Nothing Phone (1) comes with an innovative Glyph Interface. It is a new way of communicating to help minimize screen time. Unique light patterns made up of 900 LEDs indicate who’s calling and signals app notifications, charging status and more.
The smartphone is equipped with a dual camera on the back having two advanced 50 MP sensors, with the main camera powered by the flagship Sony IMX766. The phone also features Night Mode and Scene Detection, the latter of which automatically detects what one is shooting and suggests the best settings for the shot.
Nothing Phone (1) has a 6.55-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 60Hz to 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate. It comes with a protection of HDR10+ and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on back and front. Nothing smartphone is powered by mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon 778+ octa-core processor.
The smartphone is claimed to deliver up to 18 hours of use with every charge, and two days on standby. The phone offers fast charging and is said to charge up from 0 to 50% power in just 30 minutes of charge.
