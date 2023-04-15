Flipkart Summer sale: Deals on iPhone 13, Google Pixel 7 Pro, other smartphones

Flipkart has revealed a new sale event called "Summer Saver Days" that will run from April 13 to April 17. The popular e-commerce platform will be providing substantial discounts on a range of popular smartphones, including the iPhone 13, Pixel 6a, Realme 10 Pro+, and Nothing Phone 1. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has announced special offers for 5G phones and confirmed that discounts will be available for customers using bank cards. If you are considering purchasing a new smartphone, here are some of the best deals for you.

iPhone 13

During the upcoming Flipkart Summer sale, which will commence on April 13, the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 will be available at an effective price of ₹54,999. It is important to note that the device is already being sold at a relatively low price of ₹58,999. This makes purchasing the iPhone 13 a wise decision as it offers the same features as the latest iPhone 14 but at a significantly lower cost. It should be noted that Flipkart may alter their offers during the sale period, and therefore, the aforementioned price offer may differ from what is displayed at the time of purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

If you are interested in purchasing a flip phone, you may want to consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is currently available online for ₹49,999. Additionally, there is a 10 percent discount available for those using Axis bank credit cards, which can further reduce the cost. However, it is worth noting that this phone does not feature the latest chip and is equipped with the Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is a flagship processor from Qualcomm released in 2021.

Pixel 6a

According to the Flipkart sale listing, the Pixel 6a will be offered at an effective price of ₹26,999, down from its current discounted price of ₹28,999. Previously, this mid-range 5G phone was available for over ₹30,000. The Pixel 6a is an excellent option for those seeking a top-notch camera experience and a seamless software experience.

Pixel 7 Pro

Customers can purchase this smartphone from Google at a discounted price of ₹79,999. They can further avail off upto 10% on using Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI Transactions, up to ₹1000. The smartphone boasts aGoogle Tensor G2 processor, triple camera setup and 4926 mAh battery.

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Customers can purchase this smartphone from Xiaomi at a discounted price of ₹24,999. They can further avail off upto 10% on using Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI Transactions, up to ₹1000. The smartphone boastsMediatek Dimensity 1080 processor, triple camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery.