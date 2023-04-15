Flipkart Summer sale: Deals on iPhone 13, Google Pixel 7 Pro, other smartphones

iPhone 13

During the upcoming Flipkart Summer sale, which will commence on April 13, the 128GB storage variant of the iPhone 13 will be available at an effective price of ₹54,999. It is important to note that the device is already being sold at a relatively low price of ₹58,999. This makes purchasing the iPhone 13 a wise decision as it offers the same features as the latest iPhone 14 but at a significantly lower cost. It should be noted that Flipkart may alter their offers during the sale period, and therefore, the aforementioned price offer may differ from what is displayed at the time of purchase.