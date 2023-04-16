Online commerce platform Flipkart is running a Summer Saver Days sale. The sale started on April 13 and will continue till April 17. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can avail discounts on smartphones, laptops, home appliances like smart TVs, refrigerators, and more. If you are looking to buy an AC this summer, then now is a good time. Here, we bring you a list of ACs that are available on discount on Flipkart

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter with PM 2.5 Filter AC (White) is selling at a discounted price of ₹42,599. Buyers can get 30% off on the device’s original price. The company offers one year comprehensive warranty and 10 years warranty on the compressor.

Similarly, Godrej 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC (White) is available with a discount of ₹16,301. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can get it at ₹38.599. The AC comes with auto restart feature and has a dedicated sleep mode. It comes with 5 Star BEE Rating 2020.

The Carrier 4 in 1 Convertible Cooling 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC with PM 2.5 Filter (White) is up for purchase at ₹59,990 on Flipkart right now. The AC is ideal for a room size of 111 to 150 square feet. The product has a warranty of one year and 10 years of warranty on the compressor.

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter Maha Adjustable AC (White, Black) is available with 44% off on the e-tailer’s site. The company offers a 5 years warranty on the compressor. The AC is ideal for a room size of up to 150 square feet and comes integrated with a pure copper condenser to exchange heat to cool the room efficiently.