Flipkart Summer Saver Days: Offers on ACs from Voltas, Lloyd and others

Online commerce platform Flipkart is running a Summer Saver Days sale. The sale started on April 13 and will continue till April 17. As part of the ongoing sale, buyers can avail discounts on smartphones, laptops, home appliances like smart TVs, refrigerators, and more. If you are looking to buy an AC this summer, then now is a good time. Here, we bring you a list of ACs that are available on discount on Flipkart

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}