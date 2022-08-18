Flipkart TV Days sale: Deals on smart TVs from Mi, OnePlus, Realme and more

OnePlus Y1S 80 cm (32 inch) is an HD Ready LED Smart TV that comes with Android 11 and bezel-less frame. The smart TV is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹15,999 after a 27% off on its original price. The TV has a refresh rate of 60Hz and gives an audio output of 20W. It is equipped with Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience.

