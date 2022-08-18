Flipkart TV Days sale: Deals on smart TVs from Mi, OnePlus, Realme and more

Flipkart is running the Flipkart TV Days sale on its platform. The two-day sale from August 16 to August 18 offers discounts on various smart televisions from popular brands. Here we bring you a list of smart TVs from Mi, Realme, and others.
With the festive season, e-commerce giants have announced sales to cash-in the event. Walmart-owned Flipkart is running the Flipkart TV Days sale on its platform. The two-day sale from August 16 to August 18 offers discounts on various smart televisions from popular brands. Here we bring you a list of smart TVs from OnePlus, Realme, and others.
OnePlus Y1S
OnePlus Y1S 80 cm (32 inch) is an HD Ready LED Smart TV that comes with Android 11 and bezel-less frame. The smart TV is up for grabs at a discounted price of ₹15,999 after a 27% off on its original price. The TV has a refresh rate of 60Hz and gives an audio output of 20W. It is equipped with Dolby Audio for an immersive sound experience.
Realme HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
This Realme Smart TV has an LED screen of 32-inch which is HD Ready. The display has a pixel resolution of 1366x768 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. The smart TV boasts of a bezel-less design and is equipped with Dolby Surround Audio for sound. It is available at ₹15,499 on Flipkart instead of ₹17,999 and supports apps like Netflix, Prime, YouTube, and more.
Mi 5A HD Ready LED Smart Android TV
Mi 5A HD Ready LED Smart Android TV can be purchased at ₹13,999 instead of ₹24,999 in the ongoing Flipkart sale. The smart TV has a 32-inch HD Ready LED display that has a refresh rate of 60Hz. The TV boasts Dolby Audio that offers a 20W high fidelity sound. It features a bezel=less design that allows users to enjoy a widescreen.
Samsung HD Ready LED Smart Tizen TV can be changed into a full-fledged PC using the Personal Computer mode. It is selling at a discounted price of Rs15,490 on Flipkart sale instead of ₹22,900. The TV has got a price drop of 32% on its original price. The smart TV has a refresh rate of 60Hz with 1366 x 768 screen resolution. It supports Dolby Digital Plus with speaker output RMS of 20W.
