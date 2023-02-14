Flipkart Valentine Mobile Bonana sale: Deals on iPhone 13, Pixel 7 and more
- Walmart-owned Flipkart is back with its Mobile Bonanza sale to mark the occasion of Valentine’s day 2023. This sale will conclude on February 15, 2023. If you were waiting to buy Nothing Phone (1), iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and more at discounted prices, this is the right time for you.
