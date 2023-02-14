Flipkart Valentine Mobile Bonana sale: Deals on iPhone 13, Pixel 7 and more

Walmart owned Flipkart is back with its Mobile Bonanza sale to mark the occasion of Valentine’s day 2023. This sale will conclude on February 15, 2023. If you were waiting to buy Nothing Phone (1), iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and more at discounted prices, this is the right time for you.

Here are deals on best smartphones on Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale that you should not miss:

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 is back on sale and users can purchase it for less than ₹60,000. This smartphone is listed at a discounted price of ₹61,999 on Flipkart. Moreover, interested customers can avail a bank discount of up to ₹2,000 reducing the price to ₹59,999.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (8GB RAM with 128GB storage) is available for retail at a discounted price of ₹34,999. Customers can avail an exchange offer on this smartphone for up to ₹20,000 off. The handset features a 6.4-inch Full HD+ display and packs a 4,500 mAh battery.

Pixel 7

The Pixel 7 (8GB RAM with 128GB storage) is available to purchase for ₹56,999 during the sale. Customers can avail an exchange offer on this smartphone for up to ₹21,000 off. The handset features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display and packs a 4,270 mAh battery. It is powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor.

Nothing Phone (1)

The Nothing Phone (1) (8GB RAM with 256GB storage) variant is up for grabs at ₹27,999. Interestingly, customers can avail a bank discount offer up to five per cent cashback on using a Flipkart Axis Bank card. The handset features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display and packs a 4,500 mAh battery. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ processor and houses a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor.

MOTOROLA Edge 30 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion (8GB RAM with 128GB storage) is available for ₹39,999. Customers can avail a bank discount offer up to five per cent cashback on using a Flipkart Axis Bank card. The handset features a 6.55-inch Full HD+ display and packs a 4,400 mAh battery. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888G+ processor and houses a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary camera sensor.