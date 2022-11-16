Flipkart’s Apple Days Sale: Offers on iPhone 14, 13 and more

Flipkart, a Walmart owned e-commerce giant, is back with its Apple Days Sale. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will offer discounts, bank offers, no-cost EMIs and other discount schemes on some iPhones. The Apple Days Sale on Flipkart began today on November 16, 2022 and will conclude on November 20.
Here are some of the best handpicked deals for you:
iPhone 12 mini
The iPhone 12 mini is available at a discounted price of ₹38,999 for the base variant with 64GB of internal storage. Customers can avail a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Interestingly, this deal comes with an exchange offer up to ₹17,500. This smartphone is powered by A14 Bionic chipset, features a 5.4-inch super retina XDR display, 5G connectivity and a built-in GPS. The iPhone houses a 12MP primary camera sensor and a 12MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 12MP front camera sensor for selfies.
iPhone 13
The iPhone 13 (base variant with 128GB RAM) is available at a discounted price of ₹64,999. Customers can avail an additional bank Offer of five percent cashback using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Additionally, this deal gets better with an exchange offer worth ₹17,500. The smartphone is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XRD screen. It has a dual-camera setup on the rear. It houses a 12MP primary camera sensor and a 12Mp depth sensor. For selfies, the handset features a 12MP front camera sensor.
iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 is available at a discounted price of ₹74,990, inclusive of ₹5,000 instant discount available for exclusively HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. The smartphone is powered by A15 Bionic processor and sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen.