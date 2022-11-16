Flipkart’s Apple Days Sale: Offers on iPhone 14, 13 and more

iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini is available at a discounted price of ₹38,999 for the base variant with 64GB of internal storage. Customers can avail a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Interestingly, this deal comes with an exchange offer up to ₹17,500. This smartphone is powered by A14 Bionic chipset, features a 5.4-inch super retina XDR display, 5G connectivity and a built-in GPS. The iPhone houses a 12MP primary camera sensor and a 12MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 12MP front camera sensor for selfies.