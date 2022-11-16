Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / Gadgets /  Flipkart’s Apple Days Sale: Offers on iPhone 14, 13 and more

Flipkart’s Apple Days Sale: Offers on iPhone 14, 13 and more

2 min read . 06:30 PM ISTLivemint
Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are protected by Ceramic Shield front cover against common spills, water accidents and dust resistance.

  • The Apple Days Sale on Flipkart began today on November 16, 2022 and will conclude on November 20. During the sale, Flipkart will offer discounts, bank offers, no-cost EMIs and other discount schemes on some iPhones.

Flipkart, a Walmart owned e-commerce giant, is back with its Apple Days Sale. During the sale, the e-commerce giant will offer discounts, bank offers, no-cost EMIs and other discount schemes on some iPhones. The Apple Days Sale on Flipkart began today on November 16, 2022 and will conclude on November 20.

Here are some of the best handpicked deals for you:

iPhone 12 mini

The iPhone 12 mini is available at a discounted price of 38,999 for the base variant with 64GB of internal storage. Customers can avail a five percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Interestingly, this deal comes with an exchange offer up to 17,500. This smartphone is powered by A14 Bionic chipset, features a 5.4-inch super retina XDR display, 5G connectivity and a built-in GPS. The iPhone houses a 12MP primary camera sensor and a 12MP depth sensor. It also comes with a 12MP front camera sensor for selfies.

iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 (base variant with 128GB RAM) is available at a discounted price of 64,999. Customers can avail an additional bank Offer of five percent cashback using Flipkart Axis Bank Card. Additionally, this deal gets better with an exchange offer worth 17,500. The smartphone is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XRD screen. It has a dual-camera setup on the rear. It houses a 12MP primary camera sensor and a 12Mp depth sensor. For selfies, the handset features a 12MP front camera sensor.

iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is available at a discounted price of 74,990, inclusive of 5,000 instant discount available for exclusively HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions. The smartphone is powered by A15 Bionic processor and sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen.

iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 Plus is available at a starting price of 84,900. This includes an instant discount of 5,000 available for exclusively on using the HDFC cards. This smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR scream and houses a dual camera at the back. It features a 12MP primary camera sensor, a 12MP depth sensor and for selfies, it comes with a 12MP front camera sensor.

