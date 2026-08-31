Foldable iPhone may get Apple Pencil support; stylus launch could be delayed

Apple might be planning a new accessory for its long-rumoured foldable iPhone. The company has already been working on and testing a smaller version of the Apple Pencil for its new device, per Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, the stylus is not expected to launch with Apple's first foldable iPhone.

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Gurman claims that the prototype is smaller than Apple's existing Pencil models, which are largely geared towards the iPad. The stylus was also designed to secure itself to the side of the foldable iPhone for storage and charging. However, this design could create problems when the phone is unfolded.

Foldable display could be a challenge The stylus is on the side and might be a nuisance when the phone's display is opened. Foldable screens are also considered to be less durable. A stylus might be able to scratch the sensitive inner display, Gurman said.

Samsung has struggled with its foldable phones, and some S Pen models have been developed to support its foldable handsets. This implies Apple may need to find a different workaround before it can implement Pencil support on a foldable iPhone.

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The first foldable iPhone is widely expected to be unveiled at Apple’s 9 September event. According to Gurman, the stylus is unlikely to be part of the launch lineup.

Apple Watch could get bigger changes Gurman also provided details about the American multinational technology company's for the Apple Watch. The tech giant is reportedly testing ceramic cases in white and dark grey for the Apple Watch Series 12.

The company is also developing a next-generation health feature that may enable the heart-rate sensor to collect data more consistently throughout the day, rather than primarily during activity or only periodically.

Apple is also likely to update its fitness and health app. Gurman says he could see a redesign that borrows some of the ideas from health platforms like Whoop and Oura.

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Major Apple Watch redesign may come later If you have been hoping for a big redesign of the Apple Watch, you may experience an even longer wait. According to Gurman, Apple isn't planning to redesign the device, but it is more likely that the company will make a major hardware change next year, though that might get pushed back until 2028.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.