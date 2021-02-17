‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games extends legal battle with Apple to Europe

‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games extends legal battle with Apple to Europe2 min read . 05:51 PM IST
Game developer is disputing with tech giants over revenue sharing in multiple countries
“Fortnite" game developer Epic Games Inc. has filed an antitrust complaint against Apple Inc. in the European Union, broadening its continuing legal battle after filing similar lawsuits in the U.S., Australia and the U.K.
At the core of the legal dispute is how much control and revenue share technology giants should have in relation to popular apps. The online game “Fortnite" was kicked out of both Apple’s App Store and Alphabet Inc.’s Google Play Store last year after Epic introduced a payment system that effectively cut off both companies from the 30% share of users’ spending that they had charged Epic.
