‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games extends legal battle with Apple to Europe

At the core of the legal dispute is how much control and revenue share technology giants should have in relation to popular apps. The online game “Fortnite" was kicked out of both Apple’s App Store and Alphabet Inc.’s Google Play Store last year after Epic introduced a payment system that effectively cut off both companies from the 30% share of users’ spending that they had charged Epic.

