Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition launched with WearOS 3: Price and other details
- Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition has a 1.28-inch touchscreen with always-on mode. Powering the device is the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC.
Expanding its range of smartwatches, Fossil has launched the Gen 6 Wellness Edition in India and in the global market. The latest wearable is powered by Google Wear OS latest version – WearOS 3. Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition is priced at ₹24,245 and can be purchased via the company’s official online and offline store. The company also offers an assortment of silicone straps for ₹2,432 each.
The all-new smartwatch comes with a 44mm case and is offered in three styles – Black IP, silver-tone stainless steel and rose gold-tone stainless steel. Fossil also offers new watch faces with the Gen 6 Wellness Edition – Wellness Gauge (exclusive to Gen 6 Wellness Edition), Heritage Wellness and Heritage GMT.
The smartwatch is equipped with a 1.28-inch touchscreen with always-on mode. Powering the device is the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ SoC. It is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. It is equipped with multiple sensors that include accelerometer, gyroscope, compass, altimeter, PPG Heart Rate, SpO2, off-body IR, and ambient light sensor.
Fossil Gen 6 Wellness Edition smartwatch is 3ATm water resistant. Connectivity features available on the watch are Bluetooth 5.0 LE, WiFi, GPS, and NFC. The smartwatch comes with automatic workout detection. It can also be used to analyze sleep quality and history, monitor restfulness and set sleep goals.
The new Fossil smartwatch comes with support for apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, Facer and Amazon Alexa for Smart Watches. Also, Gen 6 Wellness Edition is the company’s first smartwatch to run on Wear OS 3. It comes with an updated user interface and a redesigned watch navigation.
The smartwatch can also be used to track health parameters like SpO2, VO2 Max and heart rate throughout the day. It can help you track your heart rate and understand how hard your heart is working during your workout or at rest. All these metrics can be accessed from the Fossil Smartwatches companion app.
