Apple iPhone SE has a launch cycle of two years. The Cupertino-based company launched the 3rd generation iPhone SE model earlier this year. But rumours about the fourth-generation variant have started popping up. According to display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, the smartphone may be equipped with a 6.1-inch LCD screen with a notch cutout at the top. Young has a very good record when it comes to providing insights on Apple products.

He says that Apple is planning to release a new iPhone SE model in 2024. It may come with a 6.1-inch LCD display along with a hole-shaped cutout housing the front-facing camera. It is yet not clear whether the front camera on the phone will offer FaceID support like other iPhone models. According to some reports, the company may retain TouchID with the fourth-generation iPhone SE model. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and a report by MyDrivers suggest that Apple may add a side TouchID button to the phone like the iPad Air and iPad mini.

Also, it is rumoured that the notch on the coming iPhone SE model may be narrower than the predecessor. Leakster Jon Prosser earlier said that the next iPhone SE may feature a design similar to the iPhone XR.

Meanwhile, Apple iPhone 5c may soon become an obsolete Apple device. As per MacRumours report, the Cupertino-based company has sent a memo to authorsied Apple resellers according to which iPhone 5c will be added to the obsolete product list on November 1. For the unversed, the smartphone was added to the Vintage product list in October 2020. Service and repair programs were limited for the device since then. But with the phone becoming obsolete now, Apple will discontinue all service programs for iPhone 5c. To recall, Apple iPhone 5C was launched in 2013. It was an affordable iPhone then with a plastic back. Blue, Green, Pink, White and Yellow were the colour options of the phone.