Fourth generation iPhone SE may have a 6.1-inch LCD screen: Report2 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 09:19 AM IST
- Apple is planning to release a new iPhone SE model in 2024.
- It may come with a 6.1-inch LCD display.
Listen to this article
Apple iPhone SE has a launch cycle of two years. The Cupertino-based company launched the 3rd generation iPhone SE model earlier this year. But rumours about the fourth-generation variant have started popping up. According to display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) analyst Ross Young, the smartphone may be equipped with a 6.1-inch LCD screen with a notch cutout at the top. Young has a very good record when it comes to providing insights on Apple products.