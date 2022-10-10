Fourth generation iPhone SE may have a 6.1-inch LCD screen: Report

Meanwhile, Apple iPhone 5c may soon become an obsolete Apple device. As per MacRumours report, the Cupertino-based company has sent a memo to authorsied Apple resellers according to which iPhone 5c will be added to the obsolete product list on November 1. For the unversed, the smartphone was added to the Vintage product list in October 2020. Service and repair programs were limited for the device since then. But with the phone becoming obsolete now, Apple will discontinue all service programs for iPhone 5c. To recall, Apple iPhone 5C was launched in 2013. It was an affordable iPhone then with a plastic back. Blue, Green, Pink, White and Yellow were the colour options of the phone.