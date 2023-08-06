It's Friendship Day today. Friendship Day is the perfect opportunity to express your gratitude and love for those special individuals who have stood by your side through thick and thin. Whether you're searching for a token of appreciation or a heartfelt gesture to strengthen your bond, we have gathered a delightful array of gift ideas under ₹1,000 that will bring a smile to your friends' faces and warm their hearts. All these deals are available on e-commerce site Amazon . Take a look

XERGY Crystal Table Lamp with 16 RGB colours

This is a smart lamp that comes with touch controls and remote control. It is powered by a USB charger. The lamp, once fully charged, can easily last up to 8 hours. This lamp is selling with a price tag of ₹699 on Amazon right now. You can change 16 colors and manually adjust the brightness, allowing you to immerse yourself in a romantic artistic atmosphere.

KAKAROT 2 liter Motivational Water Bottle with Straw, Sleeve & Time Marker to Drink

This water bottle is up for grabs at ₹998 on Amazon. It comes with a protective sleeve that can doubles as handy storage to hold your phone, keys and cards while you work out. It can hold 2 litres of water and is built with sturdy premium BPA free, odorless, food-grade Tritan material.

AICA Korean Heart BTS Merch 3D Illusion Led Night Lamp

Selling at a discounted price of ₹899 on Amazon, the lamp is a perfect gift for a BTS fan. The 3d illusion Korean Heart Led lamp comes with a height of 17cm and width of 11 cm. Base of the lamp is made up of high-quality ABS Plastic Material with a wooden Texture which gives a premium look.

SKMEI Men's Digital Sports Watch

The smartwatch is currently selling at ₹833 on Amazon India website. It comes with a multifunction button for countdown, snooze. hourly time, dual time and stopwatch. The smartwatch comes with a silicone band and is said to be made with quality materials which enable the watch to be tough and durable.

Personalized 3D Illusion Acrylic Led Lamp

This personalized 3D illusion LED lamp is up for purchase at ₹999. The personalized 3D lamp has the special letters that can be personalized with your own text. It is a perfect gift for your BFF.

Borosil Coffeemate Insulated Mug

Having a capacity of 300ml, this Borosil Coffeemate Insulated Mug is selling at ₹595. It is claimed to keep liquid hot for 8 hours and cold for 14 hours. It is copper-coated and feature double-wall vacuum insulation.