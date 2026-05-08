From Apple Watch to Fitbit Air: Top smartwatches and fitness bands of 2026

Smartwatches and fitness bands are evolving into everyday health and lifestyle companions, offering features such as sleep coaching, heart-rate monitoring, blood-oxygen tracking and workout analytics even in affordable segments.

While smartwatches focus on connectivity with calls, apps and voice assistants, fitness bands prioritise lightweight designs and long battery life. Slimmer cases, brighter displays and interchangeable straps are also making wearables more versatile, blending health tracking, smart features and stylish design into one category.

Smartwatches focused on health, connectivity and design Fastrack Reflex Vox Fastrack Reflex Vox focuses on everyday convenience and wellness tracking. The smartwatch features a 1.69-inch display and built-in Alexa support, allowing users to set reminders, alarms and shopping lists through voice commands. Health features include 24×7 heart-rate monitoring, blood-oxygen tracking, menstrual cycle insights, stress monitoring and sleep tracking.

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The device also offers 512MB onboard storage, interchangeable straps and water resistance. Fastrack claims up to 10 days of battery life per charge. The smartwatch is priced at ₹2,495, making it one of the more affordable options in the segment.

Apple Watch Series 11 Apple Watch Series 11 combines Apple’s health and fitness ecosystem with a larger always-on Retina display. It includes ECG readings, blood-oxygen monitoring, menstrual cycle tracking, sleep tracking with sleep score, temperature sensing and alerts for irregular heart rhythms and low cardio fitness.

The smartwatch also supports advanced workout metrics, such as Training Load, Pacer and Workout Buddy, when paired with an iPhone. Apple has included safety tools such as Emergency SOS, crash detection, fall detection and Medical ID support. Battery life is rated at up to 24 hours, while fast charging can deliver around eight hours of usage in 15 minutes. The smartwatch is priced at ₹46,900.

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Garmin Venu 3 Garmin Venu 3 focuses on all-day health monitoring with features such as sleep coaching, Body Battery energy monitoring, stress tracking and heart-rate monitoring.

The smartwatch also supports guided workouts, advanced fitness metrics, music storage and smart notifications. Garmin claims up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. Pricing currently stands at ₹55,990.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 blends wellness tracking with a refined everyday design. Available in 40mm and 44mm sizes, the smartwatch features a Super AMOLED display, 32GB of storage, and Samsung’s new Dynamic Lug system, aimed at improving comfort.

Health features include sleep coaching, ECG support, blood-oxygen monitoring, body composition analysis and heart-rate tracking. Samsung has also added AI-powered wellness recommendations and deeper workout analytics, including a running coach. The Galaxy Watch 8 currently starts at around ₹27,499 in India.

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Titan AiRA Women Smartwatch Titan AiRA Women Smartwatch combines a jewellery-inspired design with wellness features. It includes heart-rate monitoring, stress tracking, blood-oxygen measurement and sleep analysis through Titan’s Luna Wellness suite.

The battery life is rated at up to five days, and it is priced at ₹6,999.

Apple Watch SE 3 Apple Watch SE 3 is available in 40mm and 44mm aluminium variants and features an always-on Retina display with improved crack resistance. Powered by Apple’s S10 chip, the device includes sleep scoring, menstrual cycle tracking, wrist temperature sensing and access to the Vitals app for overnight health metrics.

The smartwatch also supports GPS tracking, irregular rhythm alerts and advanced workout tools such as Heart Rate Zones and Training Load. Apple claims up to 18 hours of battery life, with fast charging support included. Pricing starts at ₹25,900.

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Fitness bands focused on health tracking and battery life Google Fitbit Air Google Fitbit Air takes a lightweight, screenless approach to fitness tracking. The wearable supports 24×7 heart-rate monitoring, sleep analysis, blood-oxygen tracking, skin-temperature sensing, and heart-rhythm alerts.

Instead of a built-in display, health insights sync directly with the Google Health app. Google says the tracker is 25% smaller than the Fitbit Luxe and can last up to seven days on a single charge. The device is priced at roughly ₹8,300.

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Xiaomi Smart Band 10 features a 1.72-inch AMOLED display and includes heart-rate tracking, blood-oxygen monitoring, stress monitoring and sleep analysis.

The fitness band also supports multiple workout modes, smartphone notifications and 5ATM water resistance for swimming and exercise. Xiaomi claims up to 21 days of battery life depending on usage. Global pricing starts at around ₹3,600.

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Samsung Galaxy Fit3 The Samsung Galaxy Fit3 focuses on lightweight fitness tracking with heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, blood-oxygen measurement, and workout tracking.

The band also offers IP68 water resistance and Samsung Health integration. Samsung claims up to 14 days of battery life. Pricing starts at around ₹4,999 in India.

WHOOP MG WHOOP MG takes a recovery-focused approach rather than functioning as a traditional smartwatch. The screenless wearable tracks heart-rate variability, sleep, recovery, strain and activity metrics designed for athletes and fitness-focused users.