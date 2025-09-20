From Flipkart Minutes to BigBasket: Top quick delivery platforms offering iPhone 17 series at your doorstep

Apple’s eagerly awaited iPhone 17 series officially went on sale in India on 19 September, attracting heavy footfall at retail outlets across the country. Shoppers lined up outside Apple’s flagship stores from the early hours, with Delhi’s Saket Citywalk Mall and Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex outlet witnessing particularly long queues. Many customers were not only seeking the latest iPhone models but also the newly launched Apple Watch and AirPods.

For those preferring to avoid the crowds, Apple’s latest devices are also being made available through quick commerce services, offering near-instant home delivery in select cities. Here are the top quick-commerce giants selling the latest Apple phones:

Blinkit Blinkit has listed the iPhone 17 with 256GB of storage at ₹82,900, although availability may differ depending on the location, and stocks are expected to sell out swiftly.

Flipkart Minutes Flipkart Minutes has also introduced the iPhone 17 range on its rapid delivery platform, alongside previous-generation models such as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

Also Read | iOS 26 problems list: What users are facing and how Apple plans to fix them

Instamart Instamart is offering the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air at launch prices, with additional discounts and bank promotions accessible through its app.

BigBasket Meanwhile, BigBasket has confirmed it will deliver the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air within minutes in select markets. However, the supply will depend on unit availability across its distribution channels.