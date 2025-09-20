From Flipkart Minutes to BigBasket: Top quick delivery platforms offering iPhone 17 series at your doorstep

Apple’s eagerly awaited iPhone 17 series officially went on sale in India on 19 September, attracting heavy footfall at retail outlets across the country. Shoppers lined up outside Apple’s flagship stores from the early hours, with Delhi’s Saket Citywalk Mall and Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex outlet witnessing particularly long queues. Many customers were not only seeking the latest iPhone models but also the newly launched Apple Watch and AirPods.

For those preferring to avoid the crowds, Apple’s latest devices are also being made available through quick commerce services, offering near-instant home delivery in select cities. Here are the top quick-commerce giants selling the latest Apple phones:

Blinkit Blinkit has listed the iPhone 17 with 256GB of storage at ₹82,900, although availability may differ depending on the location, and stocks are expected to sell out swiftly.

Flipkart Minutes Flipkart Minutes has also introduced the iPhone 17 range on its rapid delivery platform, alongside previous-generation models such as the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

Instamart Instamart is offering the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone Air at launch prices, with additional discounts and bank promotions accessible through its app.

BigBasket Meanwhile, BigBasket has confirmed it will deliver the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air within minutes in select markets. However, the supply will depend on unit availability across its distribution channels.

iPhone 17 series prices in India The iPhone 17 series is now available in India with a range of storage options and prices. The base iPhone 17 comes with 256GB storage at ₹82,900, while the 512GB variant is priced at ₹1,02,900. The iPhone Air is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models, priced at ₹1,19,900, ₹1,39,900, and ₹1,59,900, respectively. The iPhone 17 Pro comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options, costing ₹1,34,900, ₹1,54,900, and ₹1,74,900. The iPhone 17 Pro Max is offered in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants, with prices starting at ₹1,49,900 and going up to ₹2,29,900.