From foldables to fresh Macs: 5 Apple’s biggest products tipped for 2026

Apple’s product roadmap for 2026 is shaping up to be one of its most ambitious in years. While 2025 focused on refining existing lines with fresh designs and powerful silicon, the coming year looks set to introduce genuinely new form factors and long-anticipated upgrades across multiple categories. According to a report by 9To5Mac, Apple is preparing a wave of products that could redefine parts of its ecosystem.

Below is a closer look at the fiv major Apple products expected to arrive in 2026.

A new Studio Display with upgraded internals Apple is reportedly preparing a new external display, marking its first major update to the Studio Display since 2022. While details remain limited, the new model is expected to retain a 27-inch size while switching to mini LED technology for improved brightness and contrast.

The display is also said to feature a far more powerful internal chip, possibly the A19 Pro, replacing the ageing A13 Bionic used in the current version. Although it may appear to be a modest update, Apple’s limited history in the monitor space suggests this refresh could be more significant than it sounds.

A redesigned MacBook Pro Apple is also reportedly preparing its first major MacBook Pro redesign since 2021. The 2026 model is expected to be thinner and lighter, with OLED displays finally making their way to the MacBook lineup.

Other rumours suggest support for touch input and optional 5G connectivity, which would mark a major shift in how Apple positions its professional laptops. The device is also expected to debut the M6 chip, potentially Apple’s first processor built on a 2-nanometre process.

Apple’s first foldable iPhone After years of speculation, Apple may finally enter the foldable smartphone market in 2026. The device is expected to follow a book-style design rather than a clamshell, featuring a 7.8-inch internal display and a 5.5-inch external screen.

Reports suggest Apple is focusing heavily on minimising or eliminating the display crease, a common issue in current foldables. The device may also rely on Touch ID instead of Face ID and use a titanium frame for durability.

Apple’s long-rumoured smart home hub One of the most anticipated additions to Apple’s lineup is a dedicated smart home device, often described as a HomePad. The product is expected to feature a 7-inch display and run a new operating system designed specifically for home control.

The device is said to rely heavily on Apple Intelligence and an improved version of Siri, which may explain why its launch has taken longer than expected. If Apple resolves its AI challenges, the home hub could arrive in 2026 as a central controller for smart home devices, similar in concept to Google’s Nest Hub or Amazon’s Echo Show.

A more affordable MacBook Apple is also rumoured to be working on a lower-cost MacBook that would sit below the MacBook Air in its lineup. This model is expected to use an A18 Pro chip rather than Apple’s M-series processors and feature a 13-inch display.

