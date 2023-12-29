Apple has brought a host of new features to iOS, the Cupertino-based tech giant's operating system for iPhones. However, the focus on iOS is set to get even bigger, with some reports suggesting that Apple may not bring many hardware changes to the iPhone 16, instead focusing on the software side of the flagship phone.

Apple unveiled iOS 17 at the company's WWDC event in June, and the operating system began rolling out to handsets in September, shortly after the launch of the iPhone 15 range. The tech giant is expected to follow a similar pattern in 2024, introducing a host of new features with iOS 18.

Top 5 iOS features expected in 2024:

1) Easier text messaging between iOS and Android:

Apple has agreed to adopt the RCS or rich communication services for the iMessage app from next year, meaning that the new feature could be a part of the iOS 18 operating system.

In a statement about RCS, quoted by 9to5Mac, Apple said, “We believe RCS Universal Profile will offer a better interoperability experience when compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users,"

The long-awaited introduction of RCS will bring features such as higher resolution photos and videos, audio messages, read receipts, enhanced group chats, improved encryption, typing indicators and more to green bubbles (Android to iOS chats) in Apple's iMessage app.

Notably, these features were already part of the blue bubble interface (conversations within the Apple ecosystem) and are also present in many third-party apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

2) AI-powered Siri:

In a report earlier this year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurnman noted that Apple is adding AI-backed features to its next version of iOS. The new features which are expected to be backed by the company's proprietary LLM could improve how Siri and the Messages app answer questions and could bring in capabilities like auto-complete sentences, mirroring recent changes to competing services and more.

3) Emergency SOS support:

Apple began offering Roadside Assistance via Emergency SOS Satellite service to iPhone 14 and iPhone 15 users earlier this month. The life-saving feature was made available to users in the US until September 2025.

However, according to a report from Macrumors, Apple could now start offering the service in countries other than the US. The new feature allows users to contact roadside assistance company AAA even when they are outside of cellular and Wi-Fi coverage, potentially helping them in many uncomfortable situations.

4) Sideloading on iOS (Only for EU):

In a report for Bloomberg earlier this year, Mark Gurnman had noted that Apple is planning to bring “highly controlled" sideloading to iOS in the first half of the next year. The new change could be a part of the company's efforts to meet the requirements set by EU's Digital Markets Act which requires ‘gatekeepers’ such as Apple to make the necessary changes by March 2024.

5) Stolen Device Protection:

Apple added the Stolen Device Protection feature with the iOS 17.3 beta, earlier this month. The new feature is designed to protect users in the event that their phone is stolen and the password is known to the thief.

Stolen Device Protection is an opt-in feature that can be turned on by navigating to Face ID and Passcode in the Settings menu in iOS 17.3 Beta. The stable version of the upgrade is expected to be rolled out to all users in January or February.

