From Gen AI-powered Siri to Stolen Device Protection; Top 5 features likely to arrive on iOS in 2024
Apple is set to bring new features to iOS 18 in 2024, including easier text messaging between iOS and Android, AI-powered Siri, emergency SOS support, sideloading on iOS for the EU, and stolen device protection.
Apple has brought a host of new features to iOS, the Cupertino-based tech giant's operating system for iPhones. However, the focus on iOS is set to get even bigger, with some reports suggesting that Apple may not bring many hardware changes to the iPhone 16, instead focusing on the software side of the flagship phone.